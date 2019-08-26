Nobel Appreciates Monrovia Football Academy

Following Astounding Victory at USA Cup Tournament

Nobel Liberia, a key sponsor of the Monrovia Football Academy on Friday, August 23, 2019 held an elaborate program to welcome the youthful players of the Academy, who just returned home from the United States after winning six of all their games played in the USA Cup football tournament.

This colorful program, which included a delicious lunch with the players, many of whom are of the ages between 12 and 15 years, expressed gratitude to their executive director, William Smith, and their Coach, Sekou Dgeorges Manubah, who guided them during their soccer games with the United States.

Earlier, Nobel Liberia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jallah Kesselly, whose institution has always been on the forefront, giving out to the needy as its social responsibility, said he was overwhelmed by the level of talents being exhibited by these young Liberian girls, while in the United States.

“We are proud of you, and hope you continue in this endeavor,” Kesselly told the youth.

Mr. Kesselly, speaking further, also said he is looking forward for more collaboration between the Academy, and his institution, “once this has to do with the upgrading of our young people, divorcing them from those things that are inimical to their livelihood,” he said in a chat with reporters.

He used the occasion to present a beautiful portrait of the players to the leader of the team, Ms. Zeta Massa Kromah, who in response thanked Mr. Kesselly for his thoughtfulness.

“We appreciate you very much for giving us the support, and pray that you will do more,” Ms. Kromah said while accepting the portrait.

William Smith; Executive Director of the Academy, and Mr. Degeorges Manubah, poured praises on the management of Nobel Liberia for its support over the years, making reference to its initial assistance in 2017, when the entity provided a cash token of US$1,500 to the Academy as its way of supporting local organizations in strengthening their capacities.

The two executives of the Academy lauding the kind gesture of the CEO of Nobel Liberia, Mr. Kesselly, said they were overwhelmed of the level of support Nobel Liberia has been providing with the aim to encourage the youthful population to pay keen attention to education, instead of choosing the otherwise.