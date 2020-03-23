‘No WASCE Until COVID-19 Ceases’

Following the order by the Government of Liberia that all schools be closed, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has decided to indefinitely suspend its administration of the West African Senior Certificate Exams (WASCE) that should have begun on April 6, 2020.

In a press release issued on March 21, 2020, authorities at the WAEC office in Monrovia said the “decision comes as a result of the negative impact of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and subsequent protocols being put in place by governments of member countries of WAEC to prevent the spread of the disease.”

“The affected Examinations are: “The WASCE for school candidates, 2020, the Liberia Junior High School Certificate Examination (LJHSCE), and the Liberia Primary School Primary School Certificate Examination.”

WAEC said that its decision will be reviewed based on the improvement of conditions as health authorities, in partnership with government and all other partners eliminate COVID-19 in the country and the rest of the WAEC countries now affected by the virus disease.

“The Office wants to use this medium to also inform officials of government and stakeholders that it has also put on hold activities leading to the hosting of the 68th Annual Council Meeting (ACM) which was expected to be held in Liberia from March 23-27, 2020,” the release further said.

Earlier, and still ongoing, the Ministry of Education has suspended all classes at all learning institutions across the country until there are improvements in the fight against the COVID-19.

Measures such as the regular washing of hands with clean water and soap, use of sanitizer for the hands and keeping a six feet distance from people while in association have been introduced by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the National Public Health of Liberia (NPHIL).