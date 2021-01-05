‘No Peace, No Investors’

— President Weah urges Liberians

By Alvin Worzi and David S. Menjor

After three years in office, President George Weah seems no longer interested in boasting about his administration but warns Liberians that the prospects for economic transformations in the country hinge on their’ attitude to embrace the virtues of peace and tranquillity.

In his New Year message to Liberia at the famous Faith Healing Temple of Jesus Christ on the Bushrod Island, President Weah said the development of the the country is only possible when there is a peaceful and stable environment that encourages investors to invest without worrying about their personal safety or their money.

According to him, there are lots of people waiting to invest in the country but they are waiting and assessing the peacefulness of the country before coming to invest since “a peaceful environment is conducive for investments—investments that create jobs and improve lives.”

“There are people who want to come to this country, but it depends on how peaceful the country is,” President Weah said. “I, therefore, humbly want to call on Liberians to make peace a must in the New Year.” However, President Weah has lauded Liberians for their role in maintaining the peace of the country amid a series of protests, which could have disrupted the peace and order of the country since he became President.

Although there is no civil war as it used to be in the 1990s and early 2000s, protests of many kinds have become means through which aggrieved residents or those in opposition political parties seek attention or check-mate government.

Before last year December 8, 2020, Special Senatorial Election and the national referendum, which the ruling party lost massively, the President and his officials boasted that his government was the best in the history of Liberia. The Country’s history is replete with many crises and the call for maintaining peace cannot be overemphasized, but with many of the country’s population still living below the poverty belt, peace is always threatened.

Evident to this, is the recent electoral violence Gbarpolu County, where the paramount Chief of Nomodatonau McGill Wleh, seized ballot boxes at four polling places and later put outside town’s country devil out to scare the women away and intermediate them from voting. Chief McGill’s action, which was reportedly masterminded by the county authorities has not been condemned by the President or any government officials. Also, the President has also in the past failed to public condemned electoral violence and other violence issues across the country — a move which likely contradicts the President called for peace.

The women supporting the leading female candidate are now asking the intervention of Liberia’s President, George Weah, a self-proclaimed “Feminist-In-Chief” and warrior for the rights and equality of women, to prohibit the country devil and allow for peaceful elections. Up to now, President Weah has yet to speak out on the violence against the Gbarpolu female senatorial candidate and her team.

In a related development, President Weah also hailed the people of Liberia for the resilience demonstrated in the fight against Covid-19. He divulged that Liberia is internationally recognized and commended for being among a few countries that have done so well in combating the Covid-19.

He reminded Liberians to bear in mind that Covid-19 is not yet eradicated and urged all citizens to keep heeding health protocols instituted by the Ministry of Health to fight the pandemic. President Weah added that he visited the Church for the first time to “identify with the men and women who are praying for the peace and security of Liberia.”

President Weah also said he was exceedingly happy to visit the Faith Healing Temple of Jesus Christ, which he got to know since his youthful days in Gibraltar, mainly when he used to play football near the Free Port of Monrovia.

The Liberian leader further wished the people of Liberia a prosperous New Year and expressed hope that the New Year would bring good tidings of prosperity to the nation and its people.