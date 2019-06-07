‘No Fuel Shortage on the Market,’ LPRC Says

The Management of the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) says there is sufficient quantity of fuel supply in the country to meet domestic needs.

The assurance came in the wake of unsubstantiated information that there is a shortage of petroleum products in the country. A release quoting management of LPRC, said they are working along with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) to avert any attempt by importers, distributors or retailers/filling stations to hoard petroleum products in order to create an artificial shortage and a hike in the prices.

The release further said the public is requested to report any importer, distributor or retailer selling petroleum products above the approved pump price of US$3.70 and US$3.30 for diesel and gasoline respectively or their Liberian dollars equivalent using the Central Bank of Liberia exchange rate.

LPRC said, “any importer, distributor or retailer/filling station found hoarding or selling products above the stipulated price will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

Again, LPRC is assuring the general public not to panic, as there are enough diesel and gasoline products in the country to meet domestic needs.