NLA Identifies With Several Charitable Organizations

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has donated food and non-food items to several charitable organizations, disabled and public welfare institutions, orphanages and persons living with disabilities in Bong and Nimba counties.

Items donated included two hundred Bags of 25kg rice, onions, vita cubes, slippers, used clothes, as well as bath and washing soaps.

At the donation ceremony, Neved P. Kortu assured the beneficiaries that the Pro-poor administration of President George Weah is committed to effectively implementing its statutory mandates by ensuring their well being through quality education and other scientific and life skills programs that will make them resourceful and productive citizens in society.

Mr. Kortu used the occasion to extend New Year (2020) greetings to all Liberians and urged every Liberian to be peace loving and unite behind the President and the Government of Liberia to deliver a better Liberia through the “Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development” to the benefit of all Liberians, irrespective of party, region, religion and tribe.

He further urged those in Positions of Trust to remain transparent, humbled and ready at all times to give accurate account of their Stewardship.

Kortu also used the occasion to thank President George Weah for according him the opportunity to serve as acting head of the NLA, where he is making immense contributions to the community of the disabled and transforming the Gaming Sector.

“It is the NLA Management’s fervent prayer that the Good Lord will continue to direct the path of His Excellency, the President and the Government of Liberia to deliver on its Pro-poor Manifesto to the delight of all Liberians,” Kortu said.

Receiving the huge consignments of food and non-food items in Bong and Nimba counties, beneficiaries of the NLA’s gesture lauded President George Manneh Weah through the National Lottery Authority for recognizing and contributing to them during their times of need.

They (beneficiaries) assured NLA of properly utilizing the items received for the good of their respective institutions.

The management of the National Lottery Authority says since December 2019, it has donated more than three thousand bags of 25kg rice, onions, Vita Cubes, slippers, used clothes, as well as bath and washing soaps, to more than three Hundred Charitable Organizations, Disabled and Public Welfare Institutions, Orphanages and Persons Living with Disabilities in Montserrado, Grand Bassa, Bomi, Gbapolu, Margibi, Bong and Nimba counties.

The NLA’s gesture to charity is intended to supplement the Government of Liberia’s Pro Poor agenda to support charitable and social services activities, such as the disabled, public welfare institutions, educational, cultural and scientific organizations in the country.

The NLA Act, Section 6.1, gives it the mandate to contribute, provide care and protection for the physically or mentally afflicted, needy, the aged, orphans and destitute children across the country.

To execute such a mandate, the Authority reaches out to physically challenged, charitable organizations and public welfare institutions during major holidays to donate food and non-food items in order to improve their living conditions.