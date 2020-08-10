Nimely’s 44th Minute Goal Rescues a Point for Spartak

Sylvanus Nimely scored in the 44th minute in Saturday’s match against Torpedo Moscow to salvage a point for Spartak Moscow II in the Russian Football League.

Torpedo took the lead in the 32nd minute, but could not hold on after Nimely skillfully dribbled his way through between two of his opponents to fire home a right-foot strike past Torpedo’s goalkeeper.

Nimely’s lone goal, his first in the new league season, was the ultimate decider as both teams shared the points.

The 21-year-old was later substituted in the 82nd minute and has now registered two assists and a goal in two games.

With the draw, Spartak have now collected four points from their first two games, placing them in the 6th position on the league table.

Spartak will travel to the Siberian city of Tomsk this Wednesday to face FC Tom Tomsk in their league match.