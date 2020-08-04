Nimely Provides Two Assists in Spartak Moscow II 2-1 Win

Russian-based Liberian forward, Sylvanus Nimely, had a great start in the 2020/2021 Russian Football National League season after his team Spartak Moscow II won 2-1 against Chertonovo in Moscow over the weekend.

Nimely provided two assists for teammate Mikhail Ignatov in the second half. His first assist came in the 51st minute when he perfectly set up Ignatov from the edge of the penalty box, resulting in the opening goal.

The two goals helped Spartak to secure all three points as the second assist led to the mate Ignatov’s winning goal after Chertonovo earlier slotted home the equalizer in the 64th minute.

Watch highlights here.

During the previous league season, Nimely contributed to 12 goals by scoring six goals and provided six assists in 24 games.

Spartak will host Torpedo Moscow on Saturday, August 8, in their next.