Nimba Youth Undertake Oil Palm Project

…For livelihood

The Nimba County branch of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), has embarked on an oil palm project across the county’s 17 administrative districts as part of programs to provide livelihood for the youth.

William Mandein, a coordinator of the ministry in the county, informed the Daily Observer that the project is being launched with the objective to provide financial backing to every district so as enable the youth in those districts to undertake meaningful project on their own initiative.

Mr. Mandein said the ministry is cultivating one acre of oil palm in each of the administrative districts in the initial phase of the project and, after some time, the youth would plant many seedlings of the oil palm.

He said every district is providing its own land for the cultivation, while the MYS will provide the farming implements and the oil palm seedlings.

“Our project aims to empower us rather than depend on external handouts. We have to stop begging for help all the time. This is why we are doing this as a financial backing,” Mandein said.

“We are lobbying with many well-meaning persons for help. Resources including tools, cash or some of the oil palm seedlings will be good for the project,” he added.

According to Mr. Mandein, some districts have already begun preparing their sites, while transplanting of the oil palm is progress. “When the palms mature and are ready harvest, the district will use the proceeds to implement their respective development projects,” he said.