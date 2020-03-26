Nimba High School League Canceled

Over COVID-19 concerns

The organizing committee of the ongoing inter-high school league in Nimba County has been canceled, as a measure against potential spread of the Coronavirus.

According to the organizing committed head Mr. Samuel S. Hardt the games are suspended indefinitely until the outbreak of Coronavirus can be container.

“Even though there is no case reported in Nimba, we have be on the safe side and take the precautionary measure serious,” he told the Daily Observer Sports desk.

“We will resume once the situated is contained, but for now, we should abide by the presidential decree, which warns people to avoid crowded areas,” he said.

The inter-high school league began a month ago across Nimba in all the cities of Nimba.

It is intended to strengthen peace among the several high schools in Nimba and also linkages among the schools in solidarity.

The league is sponsored by Rep. Jeremiah K. Koung of Nimba District # 1, who has expressed his interest to contest the pending senatorial election for the only seat in Nimba.