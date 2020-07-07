Nimba: Adolphus Dolo’s Second Senatorial Bid Gains Momentum

Former Nimba County Senator, Adolphus Dolo, is said to be making some gains in his ambition to enter politics for second time since he was defeated in the 2011 senatorial election by Thomas Grupee.

Mr. Dolo is currently touring the county on what his supporters consider as a consultative tour to acquaint himself with the voters.

He recently visited Ganta and held town hall meetings with motorcyclists and some civil authorities, something his critics described as campaigning outside of the National Elections Commission guideline and policy, because he was distributing posters bearing his picture.

Mr. Dolo is strengthening his presence in his home district of Sanniquellie, in northwestern Nimba, going from community to community in spite of COVID-19 pandemic.

Many believe that Mr. Adolphus Dolo, being a person who does not bow down to anyone, will seek Nimba’s interest with no conflict of interest if he is elected.

“We do not want a “second-to-the-motion person” in the house (Senate) anymore; we believe that Mr. Dolo will bring the change we want,” said one of the motorcyclists in Sanniquellie.

“He will not compromise the county as the others are doing,” another motorcyclist, only identified as Patrick, interjected.

Mr. Adolphus Dolo entered politics in 2005 as one of the first batch of post war senators, along with Senator Prince Johnson, because he came second in the election, he served for six years and was voted from office during the 2011 election.

During his tenure as member of the 52nd Legislative Caucus, Nimba benefited from several developmental projects, including the Jackson Fiah Doe Memorial Hospital, Nimba County Community College, now university, as well as the purchase of the county road-building equipment, among others.

Despite all of these, he was heavily defeated, and did not even take second place in the election.

During his term as senator, there was always confusion within Nimba Caucus, where he and Senator Prince Y. Johnson were always at loggerheads over the leadership of the county legislative caucus.

Some of his colleagues in the 52nd Legislature considered him too authoritative and wanted to dominate every discussion or meeting, something that could not go down well with others, leading to confusion.

After, he lost the election, returned to private life, investing in two newspapers of his own — Insight and Focus — as well as a printing press and a security guard company. The newspapers have since closed.

There are six persons have expressed interest in the only expecting vacant seat in the December 2020 election, including Rep. Jeremiah Koung, Taa Wongbe, Edith Gongloe-Weh, Garrison Yealue, Adolphus Dolo and the incumbent, Sen. Thomas Grupee.

Meanwhile, there is still confusion as to who will represent the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) in up coming senatorial election, as both Gongloe-Weh and Wongbe are members of the CPP, representing different political parties.