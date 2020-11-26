Nigeria Customs Service Student Delegation Concludes Study Visit to LRA Customs

A delegation from the Nigeria Customs Service, Customs Command and Staff College (NCCSC) comprising of senior students and lecturers recently concluded a week-long study tour in Liberia.

The delegation was in the country as guest of the Customs Department of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and their visit was aimed at conducting a strategic study tour by students of Senior Course 4 of the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College.

According to a release from the LRA, the strategic study tour highlighted the assessment of programs and activities of the LRA Customs Department in “Sustaining Customs Operations under the COVID-19 Environment”, information and experience sharing about customs administration including approach mechanisms relative to customs operations.

Speaking during an interactive engagement with members of the Nigeria Customs Service delegation, LRA Commissioner of Customs, Saa Saamoi, expressed thanks and appreciation to the Nigeria Customs Service, Customs Command and Staff College, for selecting LRA Customs as one of the destinations for its student study tour.

Members of the NCCSC delegation visit to ECOWAS Headquarters in Monrovia

He described the (NCCSC) delegation visit as a vital move in fostering a customs to customs relationship which is a step forward in enhancing regional collaboration and coordination in partnering to ensure trade facilitation and customs operations.

For his part, the head of the Nigeria Customs Service delegation Navy Captain (NC) Abdulraheen Sikiru Onipe said the student study tour to Liberia was in fulfillment of the institution’s course guide and also an adventure to connect the students with other customs administrations in a bid to gain outside experience and knowledge sharing.

He lauded the LRA for promoting a spirit of strong collaboration which he said demonstrates a sense of networking between the two institutions. The tour was covered discussions with key stakeholders and site visitations to several institutions including the office of the ECOWAS Ambassador to Liberia, the Nigerian Embassy, Free Port of Monrovia, APM Terminals and the Chambers of Commerce among others.