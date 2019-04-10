NHSS Celebrates Int’l Day of Sports

National High School Sport with support from United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Saturday, April 6, celebrated the 2019 edition of the annual International Day of Sports at the Sports ground of the University of Liberia (UL) with several schools winning trophies in various disciplines.

In the handball category, Effort Baptist High School were crowned champions after defeating Careysburg Public School 5-2. Two goals from Joel E. Horace and three goals from Emmanuel Gono were the ultimate decider. Careysburg Public School scored their two goals through Williams Flomo and Spencer Flomo.

In basketball, Nathan E. Gibson defeated Effort Baptist 36 to 24 points to take home the trophy.

In the volleyball category that was played between students of Kingsley Lington Academy and the faculty members, saw the students defeating their instructors after winning two of the three sets.

It was a one-sided match in the kickball category with Kingsley Lington Academy winning comfortably after an 8-2 victory over Light Evangelism Ministries Church School.

In football, Confidence School System forfeited to Kingsley Lington Academy.

This year’s games, organized by the National High School Sports with support from UNESCO, brought seven high schools together to participate in the five sporting disciplines.

The day is celebrated every year since 2014 to highlight the impact of sports in facilitating social inclusion, gender parity and human development.

The organizers said the Sports Day complements other awareness activities of the global celebration.

In attendance at the event were the National Project Officer and the Officer-In-Charge (OIC) of UNESCO Liberia Office, Stevenson Seidi; Mrs. Saydah Williamson-Taylor, Dean of Students, University of Liberia, who proxied for Dr. Ophelia I. Weeks, UL President; students and local residents.

Mr. Seidi read the UNESCO Director General’s message for the International Day of Sports for Development and Peace.

This year’s Sports Day was the maiden edition of the IDSDP in the country.