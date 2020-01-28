‘New Road Technology’ at 14th Military Hospital 100% Good’

-Assistant Works Minister Madam Kialain Says

South African-based Polyroads-West Africa has now completed the construction of the road leading to the newly constructed 14th Military Hospital, using a significant amount of polymeric chemical products in its makeup.

On Friday, January 24, the government, through the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) in collaboration with South African-based Polyroads-West Africa and a representative of the Liberia Swedish Feeder Road Project toured the facility of the 1KM road that is believed to be one of several projects that are expected to be dedicated during the February 11, 2020 Armed Forces Day celebration.

The 14th Military Hospital Road is located in Schiefflin Town, Margibi County, opposite the Edward Binyah Kesselly (EBK) Military Barracks.

During the tour on Friday, the Assistant Minister for Operation at the Public Works Ministry, Kaustella Kialain, described the project as “100 percent good” and the product, Soiltech MK III stabilizer, a new technological chemical product used for the construction of the 1KM 14th Military Hospital road.

Madam Kialain said, though the road construction is just a pilot project, from the outlook she believes it would be the best for the country’s road construction, particularly feeder and farm-to-market roads.

“From the company’s many promotions leading to this pilot project, they have convinced me that their product is very good for Liberia, because a similar product is being used elsewhere like Ghana and South Africa,” the Assistant Public Works Minister observed.

She said the ministry’s technical team would also monitor the road for about six months, especially during the rainy season to determine whether it can withstand the weather condition of the country.

She also observed that the project is human-intensive, because, they do not buy construction materials outside the project site.

“What they have on the project site is the raw materials for construction work and so what they need is just manual labor to do their job,” said the Assistant Public Works Minister.

In his intervention, Adam Anorejki, team leader of the Liberia Swedish Feeder Road Project said, what he has seen suggests that there is a possibility that the country in the future can use the polymeric chemical products.

“The polymeric chemical products road I am witnessing today is very good and not as the asphalt road that is usually used for the feeder road construction in Liberia,” Anorejki noted.

Anorejki also advised the government to give a critical look at the pilot project, because it is better for the country’s road construction.

Also, Austin S. Doe of PTSACOM said they would have completed the project in just a period of days, but, because of the rainy season, they could not complete as they anticipated.

“We started the pilot project in October of 2019, which was not a conducive time for the work as the rain was still pouring, but we have completed it, and now awaiting the government to assess the project,” Doe said.

“It is now left with the ministry to test it and verify the level of work being done here,” Doe added.

Doe said they are waiting for an offer from the government on how Liberia would benefit from quality roads in the country.

He said the work is guaranteed for 20 years because modification of the soil to turn into a rock prolongs its lifespan.

The Polyroad Technical Director further noted that roads in the country develop potholes faster because it lacks quality, and for that, they are here to solve the problem.

Polyroads is a specialist company focusing on the development and manufacturing of Smart Materials for the mining and road construction industry.

These products include mine haul-road stabilization, national road construction, factory floors, dust palliatives, and spray-on dam geoliners.

Smart Materials are also being used to repair concrete water canals, sewage dams, as well as the lining of freshwater reservoirs and earthen dams.