New NHA, TCL Sign MOU for 10,000 Affordable Housing Units

The Officer-in-Charge at the National Housing Authority (NHA) Madam Tonia D. Johnson has made her first significant progress when she signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Techno Construction Limited (TCL) to build 10,000 housing units in three phases in the country.

During the signing ceremony on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, in the conference room of the NHA in Monrovia, Officer-in-Charge Madam Tonia D. Johnson re-echoed President George Manneh Weah’s commitment to provide affordable housing units for the Liberian people, and called on Techno Construction Limited investors to make haste with the project.

According to a press release signed by Mr. T. Maxwell Davis, public relations manager, she used the occasion to express appreciation to Techno Construction Limited’s administrator Leonardo Inghilleri for the MOU which will enable his company to start the first phase of the project soon.

The first phase of the project will include the construction of 1,500 units of large housing (3 bedrooms). They will construct an additional 500 units of medium-sized housing (2 bedrooms) and another 500 units of small sized (1 bedroom).

Phase 2 of the project will be the construction of 1,500 units of large bedrooms (3 bedrooms); 500 units of medium-sized housing (2 bedrooms) and another 500 units of small-sized housing (1 bedroom).

The third phase will include the construction of 2,000 units of large housing (3 bedrooms).

Officer-in-Charge Tonia D. Johnson promised the NHA’s commitment towards making its contribution in order to ensure that the project starts on time and that Liberians take advantage of the provision so as to be able to own their own homes.

She said the NHA has a responsibility to provide affordable homes to Liberians, and expressed satisfaction with the content of the MOU, promising to work with Techno Construction Ltd, according to the contents of the MOU.

The release further said the overall objective of the project is intended to benefit Liberians of all categories and therefore “Liberians must rest assured that the NHA is working with other partners to ensure that affordable housing units are constructed so that they can own their own homes.”

Responding, Tecno Construction Ltd administrator Leonardo Inghilleri said his company is satisfied with the MOU and will work with the National Housing of Authority which represents the Government of Liberia.

The National Housing Authority (NHA), as an agency of the Government of Liberia (GoL) enacted into law on April 7, 1960, has the statutory responsibility to provide affordable homes nationwide through support from foreign investors who are interested in the real estate sector, the press release said.