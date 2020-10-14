‘Deceased Were Not Auditors’

Barely two weeks after taking office, Liberia’s new Information Minister, Ledgerhood Rennie, has told the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) that while government regrets the mysterious deaths of four of its employees, there is no truth that the deceased were auditors.
It may be recalled that four financial professionals of the Liberia Revenue Authority died mysteriously in recent days with the most recent death, the Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, found at his residence on Saturday, October 10.
Mr. Rennie who served as the Director-General for the Liberia Broadcasting System for several years, spanning from the administration of former Presidents Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and George Weah, said that Victoria Lamah, Albert Peters, and George F. Fahnboto all of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), and Emmanuel Barten Nyeswa, head of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA) were in no way auditors but merely a team of professional people.
“Whenever one of our citizens fall in such a calamitous way, we are saddened and worried by that, but it is good to clarify that the people who are being referred to as auditors were actually not auditors,” he said.
“They were professional Liberians working within the government at various agencies. But because of the level of their work, there has been speculation in the media about them being auditors. But actually, their remits were very different,” Rennie told the BBC.
Albert Peters, who was also a professional auditor at the Ministry of Finance, transitioned to the LRA in the same capacity when the LRA became autonomous. At the time of his death, Peters served at the LRA as Assistant Commissioner for Internal Audit, Thomas Doe Nah, the LRA’s Commissioner General, told the Daily Observer.
An unnamed source told the Daily Observer that, because Lamah (though not an auditor) exhibited mastery of the software platforms on which the LRA runs, she was made Manager for Tax Payer Services Division, with the responsibility to monitor the inflow of taxes, which she reportedly performed meticulously.
“The Taxpayer services division is the face of the LRA,” the source said. “They generate the bill in all LRA systems for the payer to take to the bank for Deposit. They input all manual receipts from all LRA collectors in the various counties.”
Prior to moving to the TPSD a few months ago, Lamah worked in the office of the LRA Commissioner-General, in the policy division. She was involved with the compilation of all the revenue figures from all across the country, which would then be analyzed and published on the LRA’s website.
George F. Fahnboto was a professional auditor, who previously worked in this capacity at the General Auditing Commission and at the Ministry of Finance before joining the LRA in the large tax division. Emmanuel Barten Nyeswa, a certified fraud examiner, was head of the Internal Audit Agency.
The deaths of these four in just eight days have impressed a sense of caution in people in and out of government whose job it is to investigate corruption in government and expose it. Many believe that the four were killed in an attempt to destroy evidence that these financial experts might have found to be undermining the country’s Domestic Resource Mobilization efforts.
That Minister Rennie went to great lengths to try to convince the BBC that the deceased were not auditors, is a strong indication that the government aims to change the narrative surrounding these deaths. By dressing down the deceased as mere professionals working in various agencies, Rennie is rhetorically dismissing the common thread connecting the deaths and perhaps rendering them as coincidental.
In a similar, and perhaps more flippant response to the first two deaths (Peters and Lamah), President George Weah took to the pulpit of his Forky Klon Jlaleh Family Fellowship Church on October 4, 2020, and claimed the deaths were a result of a “boyfriend and girlfriend” issue and should therefore not be politicized.
Perhaps in an attempt to redeem the President’s callous remarks, Minister Rennie expressed that the government is equally hurt by the mysterious deaths and that it is unnecessary for anyone to insinuate that the Weah administration does not care to know the actual root causes of the deaths of those officials and citizens who died in such a strange sequence.
“The circumstances under which these people have passed may be very unclear for the moment, but when we say dubious, it would seem to mean that somebody is trying to impugn something other than sinister motive,” Rennie said.
The government has asked the United States Government to conduct an investigation into the deaths of these people after all of the crime scenes have already been contaminated, by the lack of due diligence on the part of the Liberia National Police.
“We ourselves as a government do not know exactly what has happened. That is why we have launched a full-scale investigation,” Rennie claims. “In fact, President George Weah has gone a step further by inviting our international partners, especially the Americans through their Embassy here in Monrovia to form a part of an independent investigation that will include also the family members of those who have passed so that we can all derive a conclusion to what really happened to these people that caused their deaths,” he said.
Meanwhile, a source told the Daily Observer that unless one of the deceased is a citizen of the United States, the investigators that would be sent to assist the Liberian government would not be US Government investigators, but independent contractors from that country, selected from the private sector.
When asked whether or not the Liberian government has already launched a murder investigation before inviting international partners, mainly the US government, Rennie said that has not happened because preliminary investigative reports are yet to be made.
“It will be foolhardy for me to say that the murder investigation has been launched, because, first things first, we have to have some preliminary reports. Remember the investigators have to do their work and come out with the first findings to be able to know exactly whether or not they can launch any other investigation, criminal or non-criminal,” he said.
He added: “We just want to be a little more open and transparent and provide Liberians an opportunity. We live in a very strange society in Liberia. People come up with all these kinds of conspiracy theories and speculations about things when they happened.”
David S. Menjor is a Liberian journalist whose work, mainly in the print media has given so much meaning to the world of balanced and credible mass communication. David is married and interestingly he is also knowledgeable in the area of education since he has received some primary teacher training from the Kakata Rural Teacher Training Institute (KRTTI). David, after leaving Radio Five, a broadcast media outlet, in 2016, he took on the challenge to venture into the print media affairs with the Dailly Observer Newspaper. Since then he has created his own enviable space. He is a student at the University of Liberia.
Boooommmmm!!! Ledgerhood takes over MICAT and falls so low.
Too early to start the lies for Weah, Ledgerhood. We brought the CDC to power. You were supporting Ellen and Robert because they gave you a job. You are a liar. Suddenly, you are now lying for Weah. Be careful!!!
Stop! It is too early to begin lying.
The information minister’s downplaying of these deaths is unfortunate!
This is a brutal cover-up by the government!
Why? Why?
Why kill innocent people and terrorize an entire nation?
These deaths were orchestrations of state security actors and the government bears responsibility!
That’s the plain truth!
Hell!
What’s a muderous regime!
Can’t believe that this is George Zota. Going to leave it at that.
George Zota, there are always two or more sides to a story or a case!! Hence, judges or courts whether constitutionally mandated or those of public opinion DO NOT JUST JUMP TO CONCLUSION.
The LBS Boss must set the record straight as he has done vis a vis the people´s right to know the truth!
If society could go By your basis for reaching conclusion, then there would be no reason for having courts or judges. Sesoned judges will tell you that in 99.9 of criminal cases, what the parties may claim are not usually what the truth of the matter is. Do you not know politics is no child´s play, and opposition or political enemies of the uncumbent usually carry out criminal and wicked acts simply to have people believe that which is false and totally wrong??
Your jump to conclusion that the government is the perpetrator of these mysterious, when history and current affairs have proven with overwhelming evidence and proof beyond all reasonable doubts that in most cases the opposition or political enemies of the given leader carry out these killings to give the leader and the government a bad public image, SUGGESTS YOU ARE ALLOWING YOUR EMOTIONS TO BECLOUD YOUR REASONIONG!
Court records have also proven that at times, it could be certain institutions or high profile personalities within a given government which may carry out such dastardly perpetration knowing that giving the leader or the administration a bad public image is to the selfish interest of these perpetrators whether monetary wise or for just raw power
And with a political enemy of this government recently saying he “can make this administration a one term administration“ despite the fact this very political enemy of the president could not pass the one digit election result nor even win a seat in the legislature, this government, it would not be surprising to serious intelligence authorities that that such mentalities could be possible financiers of these killings,
notwithstanding, it may not even be such political enemies or mentalities, but probably others with some hidden agenda!
So, jumping to conclusion that “rain or shine“, the leader or the government is the perpetrator, is absolutely illogical!
Of course, our homicide investigators must look for motive in determining what moved the killers into committing such heinous crimes. Anyway, that these officials were auditors won’t mean anything without identifying the specific task each was working on about a month or two before being murdered and, more importantly, its relation to that tragic outcome. Therefore, the audible “auditors-auditors” refrain by itself says nothing.
Motive is all about Cui bono, Latin for “to whom is it a benefit?” The question boils down to: Who killed two highly-regarded Kru men in senior positions at LRA, including two respected professionals, one of whom was a wife and mother? Obviously, the specious motives sold by some hell-bent on pinning these acts on GoL don’t stick. The Weah government has more to lose than gain – Cui bono?
For instance, first, Political suicide two months prior to a December 8 senatorial race seen as test run for 2023. Second, Creating fear in a capital city GoL lighting up to augment public safety ends. Third, Scaring revenue collectors during economic downturn when meeting Gol’s payroll is difficult. Fourth, Risking sanctions by the international community. Fifth, President Weah seeking assistance of the US embassy to help solve the crimes.
The fifth point tops all, because the perpetrators of these unconscionable crimes have murdered people before and want to provoke a Civil Conflict. We Liberians aren’t only liars, but deranged murderers, to boot. What a shame that so-called educated guys know the freaking truth, yet writing misinformation to fool the people. It reminds me of the rice rationale to wreck a nation, and a forgery called the Rancy Agenda to sell a war: Crazies!
Mr. David S. Menjor, author of this article,
Please try to make life easy for us next time by writing in paragraphs or leaving space between ideas. I did not really find it easy reading this article of utmost importance to your readership.
However, allow me to congratulate you guys at the Daily Observer for your professionalism and to encourage you to never relent in your drive to serving Liberians with quality news. Greetings to all of you this day!
Well, the investigation has begun. The Information Minister, Mr. Rennie, states unequivocally that the recent fallen middle-level employees of the Liberian government were not auditors as everyone has been led to believe. Rennie’s clarification is highly appreciated. The mysterious deaths (as it has been referred to by those in the media) will continue to be investigated. Mr. Weah has made an impassioned request to the US government to help. Hopefully in a short while…… we the people….. will know the truth. Our prayers go to the bereaved families. May the bereaved families be blessed. God’s grace is greater than our sons.
Be Careful! Stay calm. This is not the opportune time to point fingers. Unsubstantiated statements will not help. This is not the time to incite any kind of violence. Let’s be unflappable. The truth will eventually emerge.
Thanks for listening.
Peace.
Should be, “God’s grace is greater than our sins”, not sons. Of course, that is true. His grace is unquestionably greater than our “sons and daughters”. But, that’s not what I intended.