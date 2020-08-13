New Chinese, British Ambassadors Present Letters of Credence to President Weah

President George Manneh Weah has received letters of credence from two new ambassadors, representing China and Great Britain, in Liberia.

Ambassadors Ren Yisheng of the People’s Republic of China and Neil Bradley of the United Kingdom of Great Britain presented their letters on August 11, 2020, following the departures of their predecessors, Fu Jijun of China and David Belgrove of Great Britain.

Receiving the letters of credence, President Weah hailed the two traditional partners of Liberia and noted that the strong bond of friendship existing between Liberia and the two countries will continue to suffice on the principles of common, but good ideas.

He recounted the contributions both China and Great Britain have made and continue to make in the areas of infrastructure and human capacity building.

Weah recounted Liberia’s commitment to continue supporting the one-China policy and ensure that the cordial bilateral relations between the two nations continue to be fruitful.

He added that every sovereign country holds its own belief as to how it drives its own foreign policy and, as such, every sovereign nation should be left at will to decide with whom it does business or keep diplomatic tie void of interference.

“One principle that has guided our foreign relations is the principle of non-interference in the domestic affairs of other countries,” he said.

President Weah informed the new diplomats that his CDC-led government is doing all it can to improve the living condition of Liberians. President Weah further acknowledged China for its infrastructural hand-marks on Liberia coupled with financial support and development in the areas of healthcare and education.

He further acknowledged for being the first to contribute towards the fight against COVID-19 in Liberia, even though it was at the height of the very pandemic.

“China has always made critical interventions in good times and in challenging times,” Weah said.

He said further: “Finally, Mr. Ambassador, as you commence your duty, please be assured of my government’s commitment to ensure the success of your mission.”

President Weah also hailed the warm diplomatic ties between Liberia and Great Britain and assured Ambassador Neil Bradley of his government’s commitment to work with him.

The two diplomats, Mr. Ren Yisheng of China and Mr. Neil Bradley of the United Kingdom conveyed their respective fond diplomatic good news from their countries and governments and prayed for increased diplomatic cooperation between Liberia and their respective countries.