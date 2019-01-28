New Apostolic Church Members Decry Injustice, Lack of Accountability

A group under the banner of ‘a new day has come’ from the New Apostolic Church in Liberia, with headquarters on Mechlin and Front Street in Monrovia has decried injustice and lack of accountability by the Apostle Alexander Wreh and his deputy Evangelist Samuel M. Hayfrom for the past 16 years.

Elder Anthony J. K. Armah, head of the group, alleged that District Evangelist Hayfrom has ruled the church for the last 16 years performing alone as the ‘manager, accountant, paymaster, logistic and procurement officer, data clerk and warehouse keeper in a church with about 10,000 members.

According to elder Armah, Evangelist Hayfrom alone makes administrative decisions and gives meager cash to ministers or pastors as transportation fare to collect offering, tithes, and October Thanksgiving Offering.

“There is no financial report of the church from Apostle Wreh and Evangelist Hayfrom for decades. We don’t know what the money generated in the church is being used for. As a church, we need to know on a yearly basis how much is generated and how was it used,” Armah said.

He also frowned on why only Europeans are given the opportunity to occupy the office of the Chief Apostle, leaving out Africans, Americans, Asians, and Indians.

Elder Armah, who has spent decades with the church, said for about 16 years now, only Apostles, Bishops, and their supporters have been paid salaries and given benefits from offerings and other money generated by the church.

“This cash that he pays was designed since 2000; meaning if the transportation fare was L$150 from Voinjama to Foya; the church is still paying, in 2019, the same amount to ministers. He buys and sells alone for the church,” Elder Armah claimed.

He said the financial situation of the church has been in secret with no report to its members, a situation that many of them have frowned on for years.

Elder Armah said at present, uniforms, bicycles or motorbikes that are provided to help ministers to do evangelical work are no longer forthcoming, and no alternatives. “He is only conducting seminars with few selected persons and for some years, no seminars have been held in many congregations.

However, Elder Armah remains thankful to God for the opportunity to establish 37 congregations in Lofa with 27 active, which brings L$80,000 to L$100,000 as offerings on a quarterly basis to the church’s central administration.

He said while taking care of the members’ souls remains cardinal, their physical bodies also deserve to be properly taken care of by the church through money generated from their members.

According to Elder Armah, Apostle Wreh and Evangelist Hayfrom continue to use funds from the church to enrich themselves at the detriment of the members.

“When we grumble Evangelist Hayfrom, he often says we are envious and jealous of him, because he is educated.

“Women in the church have not been given key positions, a situation that affects the church in recruiting more members.

In response, Evangelist Samuel Hayfrom did not deny or confirm the allegations, but said, “We will come to the media if need be. We have decided to sit as a family and talk about all these allegations.”