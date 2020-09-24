NEC Wants US$390K to Conduct Montserrado, Sinoe Counties By-elections

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has formally submitted a draft budget of US$390,214.32 to the House of Representatives for the two by-elections to be held in Montserrado County District #9 and Sinoe County District #2. The vacancies leading to the by-elections were created by the deaths of Rep. Munah Pelham Youngblood and Rep. Jay Nagbe Sloh, respectively.

In a communication to House Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers, read on Tuesday, September 22 during the 57th day sitting, NEC chairperson-designate, Cllr. Davidetta Browne Lansannah, said the cost of the by-election for District #2, Sinoe County is US$166,790.35, while Montserrado County District #9 is US$223,423.97.

“Honorable Speaker, the budget presented herein is an understatement of the reality if the two by-elections were to be held on their own. Given that the conduct of the two Representative by-elections during the Special Senatorial Elections and Referendum; the cost is significantly reduced since the by-elections will benefit much from what will be deployed into the field for the conduct of the Special Senatorial Election and Referendum,” the NEC said.

According to the NEC chairperson-designate, NEC received a communication from the House of Representatives on September 9, 2020 as an official notification of two vacancies caused by the deaths of Representatives Sloh and Youngblood.

“In compliance with Article 37 of the Constitution, the NEC is mandated to conduct by-elections to fill the vacant seats no later than 90 days as of the date notification.

According to inside sources, the two by-elections for District #2, Sinoe County and Montserrado County District #9 are expected to be held on the third or fourth Tuesday in November if funds were available.