NEC Trains Journalists on Voters Roll Update

Ahead of December 8, 2020 Senatorial Elections, the National Elections Commission ( NEC), with support from United Nations Development Programme (UNDP),

is conducting a training for over 30 Liberian journalists for the voter’s Roll Update.

The two days training is taking place in Bong County, central Liberia, drawing participants from the 15 counties of Liberia.

The topics that were highlighted during the training included the Legal Basis for conducting the VR, Special Senatorial and referendum, the procedures of the 2020 Voters Roll Update, highlights of Civic Voters Education activities, the role of the media relationships to elections reporting, among others.

Speaking at the opening of the two-day event, which started on September 9, 2020, Henry Flomo, NEC Director of Communication, said the training of the journalists aims to provide them knowledge on the upcoming Voters Roll Update.

Mr. Flomo said pillars two and three of NEC’s five-year plan captures the media training, indicating that the NEC attaches importance to VRU training, which will pave the way for the December elections.

“We want the media to understand the rudiments of the process. We want the media to have an understanding of the process,” Director Flomo said.

Charles Coffey, President of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), thanked the NEC for the collaboration they have built over the years.

Coffey said PUL was gratified that this training will serve to help media workers to have an understanding of the upcoming process.

“It is important for the media to know the rudiments of the processes,” he said.

He, however, said the media has done good work over the past years, which he said has helped in keeping the peace the country now enjoys.

Coffey called on journalists across the country not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to use abusive languages on their various platforms.

He told the gathering that ordinary Liberians look up to the media for educational and violence-free airwaves and it is expected of the media to satisfy the ordinary people.

According to Lenka Homolkova, UNDP’s Chief Electoral Adviser, they are supporting institutions in Liberia to have them strengthened for the smooth operation of the process.

Homolkova said the media’s role is extremely important in the VR process.

She said there are lots of good articles from the Liberian media, the work they have done in disseminating information to the public.

Homolkova said she hopes that members of the media will update Liberians with proper information which will help them fully understand and participate in the process leading to the December 8, 2020 Elections.