NEC Takes Civic Voter Education to Intellectual Centers, Streets

Following many complaints from civil society organizations (CSOs), Community Based Organizations (CBOs), the religious community and many other high persons on the low or lack of sufficient public awareness, the National Elections Commission (NEC) has taken to intellectual centers and streets of Monrovia its civic voter education (CVE) campaign ahead of the Special Senatorial Election scheduled to take place on Tuesday December 8, 2020.

Yesterday, Wednesday December 2, 2020, NEC chairperson, Davidetta Browne Lansanah led an array of the Commission’s staffers to the Center for the Exchange of Intellectual Opinions (CEIO) on Carey Street and discussed with the audience present, most of whom were young men and women, the basic facts to consider when casting their votes for both the elections and the national referendum.

In December, there will also be held simultaneously the Representative by-elections in Montserrado Electoral District #9 and Sinoe District #2.

Madam Lansanah told the group of intellectuals that the NEC is not a political institution and as such the Commission is not in the business of taking side with any political party or a politician.

“We are here to make sure that we share with you the requisite information on what the elections are about and the importance of knowing how to go about voting not only for Legislators but also the national referendum’s propositions,” she said.

She added: “We will not tell vote yes or no as a political party would tell you but ours is to tell you that there are two options, “yes,” or “no” and you are at liberty to decide which of the two answers is good for you.”

Lansanah admonished her audience to take ownership of the electoral process by helping to inform others who are yet to understand what is required of them on election day.

In response to the NEC chairperson, CEIO’s executive chairman, Adolphus Ernest Weah said his intellectual center is for everyone and institution who seeks interest in ensuring that the larger population is informed adequately on its operations and how aht it it involved into helps improve society.

“CEIO is not a political group but an embodiment of a group of people from diverse political social and economic spectra. We come here and share ideas. We disagree to agree and our main objective is to contribute to public interest by telling the truth,” Weah said.

He called on the NEC to do its utmost best and conduct free, fair and transparent elections as well as the national referendum.

“We know that you will endeavor to deliver a fair and credible result for each of the polls. Do your best not only to inform us and the millions out there on how to vote but also make available the actual results from the poeplw who will be going to the polling centers and make the determinations on December 8,” Weah said further.

He said his intellectual center, which is situated on Carey Street is the mother intellectual center in the country because it possesses the tenets of true democracy.

“This is true because we respect the opinion of everybody. We don not discreminate here. We are not respecters of people because of the political, religious or finacial standings. We are equal here when it comes to the doctrine of beign heard,” he said.

Weah explained that his Center for the Exchange of Intellectual Opinions was established in 2009 and since then, many persons, including national leaders have visited and shared their thoughts on issues of relevance.

“Election is crucial to the survival of our country. This is why we are here almost everyday discussing issues of importance to our country. Be a good messenger and creddible judge,” he concluded.

After the speeches, there were toasts with tea/ataye and onward the NEC delegation moved to the streets of Monrovia providing civic voter education.