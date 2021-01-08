NEC Sets Jan. 13 for Election, Referendum Rerun in Grand Kru

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has announced Wednesday, January 13, 2021 as the date for the re-run of both the Special Senatorial Election and the National Referendum in Grand Kru County Electoral Districts #1 and #2 respectively.

In a press release signed by Prince Dunbar, a member of the NEC’s public affairs team, the Commission said all is set mainly with the constitution of a new team of election staff and technicians who will conduct the re-run at the polling places affected by violence among supporters of opposing politicians.

The three precincts, according to the Commission, include Beloken Town Hall with Code Number 18050, Wakpo Public School, Code Number 18024, and the Boluwein Town Hall with Code Number 18029.

The NEC says the three precincts consist of three polling places each and with a total number of 960 registered voters in all.

NEC’s announcement of a date for the re-run of the election and the national referendum in Grand Kru came following a group of angry supporters of Nathaniel Zoe Bahway besieging a local hotel in Barclayville owned and operated by the County Superintendent, Doris Ylatun. They had besieged the hotel that harbored the election magistrate for suspecting him to announce the results in favor of incumbent Senator, Peter Coleman, even though it should not have been so. Bahway is the Representative for Grand Kru District #1, and he is vying for the Senatorial seat.

According to NEC, the decision to conduct the re-run was reached following a confidence building meeting among all stakeholders including candidates and or their representatives.

“The NEC is encouraging all candidates and the 960 registered voters in Beloken, Wakpo and Boluwein to fully participate in the election and referendum slated for 13 January 2021,” the release said.

Meanwhile, the National Elections Commission says all accredited media institutions, local and International Organizations for the 8 December 2020 Special Senatorial Elections and Constitutional Referendum will be allowed to cover the 13 January re-run election and the referendum in Grand Kru County.

The NEC yesterday, January 7, conducted the senatorial election and the National Referendum in the controversial district in Gbarpolu County where a local chief seized ballot boxes and ordered Poro Master (Country Devil) to disrupt the activity on December 8 last year.

Botoe Kanneh, an Independent candidate hugely supported by the Alternative National Congress (ANC), and Alfred Koiwood of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), are the two major contenders but with Kanneh likely to win the poll.