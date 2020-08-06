NEC Releases Time Table of Activities for Referendum, Senate Election

The National Elections Commission (NEC) yesterday, August 5, released a time table of activities leading to the conduct of the Referendum and the Special Midterm Senatorial Election.

At a well-attended ceremony held at the Commission’s headquarters in Sinkor, Monrovia, NEC chairperson designate, Davidetta Browne Lansanah said the time table, also known as a Writ, is intended to provide a clear understanding to the public on how all the processes leading to the conduct of the two national decision-making platforms will go on.

From July 3-30, 2020, carried out accreditation of civil society organizations (CSOs), community-based organizations (CBOs) ahead of the conduct of the Voter Roll Update (VRU).

On July 10, there was a publication the Voter Roll Update’s regulations and key dates leading to its conduct as well as the publication of both the referendum and election regulations.

Since July 15, 2020, regional consultations on civic voter education for both the Referendum and Senate election began, and it is expected to continue across the country up to September 15.

“July 15 up to the September 15 has been and will still be civic voter education (CVE) outreach activities for the Voter Roll Update and the accreditation of political party agents, observers and the media,” Browne said.

She said July 15 to September 30 will be used for the Referendum symbol design competition among bidders.

“Today (August 5, 2020), we issue this Writ of election in good faith and with our hands and hearts committed to doing what is right for the cherished democratic values of our country. We owe it to not only today’s generation but for posterity yet unknown,” the new NEC boss noted.

On August 13, the list of centers for the Voter Roll Update across the country will be released and published while August 15 up to October 15 will be used for the accreditation of political party agents, observers, and the media.

“On the same August 15, 2020, candidates nomination guidelines will be published and the official launch of the CVE for the VRU will also go on simultaneously,” Mrs. Browne informed the public,

She said there will be objections and appeals determined on the Voter Roll Update between September 1 to the 24, while candidate nomination will take place from September 1 to the 21.

According to the NEC Chairperson designate, the Voter Roll Update will be held from September 1 to the 15th, while a national forum on symbol vetting for the Referendum will be held from September 5 to the 15.

“From September 15 to December 3, there will a national stakeholders consultation on the Referendum while on September 22, a provisional list of candidates contesting the Senate election will be published and September 28 to October 27 will be used for the civic and voter education exhibition,” Mrs. Lansanah said.

Political campaign will commence from October 10 to December 6.

“The final list of candidates and the official launch of the referendum outreach and media campaign will take place from October 10 and 16 respectively,” NEC has disclosed.

The Commission further said that the publication of the final VRU figures will be done on October 20 while hearing, inquiry, and appeal processes for the exhibition will be done from October 22 to November 11.

“From October 22 to the 31, there will be an exhibition of provisional registration roll. On October 30, there will be a launch of the CVE for both the Referendum and the Senate election,” Lansanah said.

The Commission said the listing of all precincts will be published on November 25.

“Election and the referendum will be held on December 8, 2020, and on December 10, this Commission will begin the announcement of provisional results.

“On December 15, the final announcement of results for the Senate election will be done and on the 23rd of the same December 2020, the final results for the referendum will be announced,” the NEC Chairperson concluded.