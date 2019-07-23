NEC: “Montserrado By-Elections’ Campaigns End July 27”

Authorities of the National Elections Commission (NEC) have announced that all campaign activities for the Montserrado District #15 Representative and the County Senatorial By-elections will end at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.

Cllr. Jerome Kokoya, NEC chair on Monday, July 22 made the pronouncement through a press statement circulated by the department of communications and public affairs.

“Today, we are pleased to inform you that the last batch of materials (pre-packed materials) arrived into the country on board a special Kenya Airways chartered cargo flight on Thursday, July 18, 2019. With this development, the Commission hereby confirms that all of the materials necessary to hold the combined by-elections have now arrived into the country. The NEC operations team has been busy packaging the materials for deployment,” Kokoya said.

He said 29 July set for the holding of the combined by-elections will not be subject to any change as it happened with July 2 and 8, either of the dates expected to have provided the moment for the voters to participate in the by-elections, but did not do so due to challenges, mainly the nonavailability of materials, which confronted the Commission.

“As an election management body, we are mindful that the process we manage belongs to the Liberian people, as represented by their political institutions. As such, we owe it as a duty to listen to the concerns of the people through their various political parties and take corrective actions where necessary to ensure that all, who participate in the electoral process do so with the highest level of confidence in the ability of the NEC to deliver free, fair and credible elections,” Korkoya said.

The press release, signed by NEC director of communications and public affairs, Henry Flomo, said that the Commission has readjusted its measures for the polling to allow the conduct of the combined by-elections to be more open, transparent and credible.

The statement added that “Party candidate agents shall have the opportunity, in the interest of time, to select at most two of their colleagues to sit with the voter identification officer (VIO) to verify the names of voters as they arrive at the polling place.

Kokoya said, “As such, all candidates will be given copies of the voters’ roll on a flash drive and that for transparency purposes, the Commission will also provide copies of the voters’ roll to stakeholders, including the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) Elections Coordinating Committee (ECC), Liberia Elections Observation Network (LEON), The Carter Center (TCC), the European Union (EU), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the Inter Religious Council and other partners.”