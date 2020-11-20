NEC Commissioner Underscores the Importance of Party Agents in the Electoral Process

One of the seven commissioners of the National Elections Commission has underscored the importance of Party Agents in the electoral process, adding: “The role of Political Party Agents is critical to the legitimacy of elections results throughout Liberia”.

Commissioner Boakai Dukuly said “The role of Party Agents to ensure free, fair, credible, and transparent elections is also critical in ensuring a violent-free Special Senatorial Election (SSE), come 8 December 2020.”

He made the remarks recently at the commencement of the first in a series of Political Parties and Independent Candidates’ Training of Trainers (TOT) workshop in Monrovia. Commissioner Dukuly, who has oversight for Political Parties said, to ensure this was done, political party agents must be adequately trained, and must serve as election Ambassadors to ensure peace and reconciliation throughout the country even after the 8 December 2020.

The NEC Commissioner challenged party agents to be truthful and to report exactly what they see, but also to be careful how to handle complaints arising out of the elections. The TOT workshop is being conducted by the NEC, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Liberia Electoral Support Project, the Government of Germany, and the national Democratic Institute (NDI), with funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

More than 400 representatives from various political parties, Alliances, Coalitions, and Independent Candidates are attending the two-day TOT workshop. It focuses on a comprehensive look at the 2020 Polling and Counting Manual, including reconciliation and Sorting of SSE ballots, general principles for determining valid and invalid ballots, political parties, Independent Candidates’ Campaign Committee Agents, and Referendum ballot and elections monitoring deployment among others.

The second phase of the Political Party TOT workshop will take place in Ganta, Nimba County. It will be followed by two others in Tubmanburg, Bomi County, and Buchanan, in Grand Bassa County.