NDS Begins Drugs Distribution to Public Health Facilities Nationwide

In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Government of Liberia through the National Drugs Service or the Central Medical Stores (NDS/CMS) has begun the distribution of its third (3) quarter of essential medicines and medical supplies across the country.

The process, which started on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, is in fulfillment of the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) commitment to meet the health needs of all Liberians and also cover all of its approved health facilities in the 15 counties.

Boakai Boley, NDS/CMS Managing Director, told journalists that the drugs distribution process is routinely received by key referral hospitals, health centers, clinics and other service delivery points across the country.

He said distribution to health facilitates around the country is made after every three months to ensure that the people get access to medicines.

With the dispatch to Bong, Lofa and Nimba, facilities like Telewayon Hospital in Voinjama, Phebe and C B Dunbar Hospital in Bong are expected to be served immediately, said Mr. Boley, while on a guided tour of the CMS facility in Caldwell, Montserrado County.

He also named Grand Bassa, River Cess, Bomi, Margibi and Grand Cape Mount as counties to benefit from the supplies.

The NDS/CMS Managing Director told journalists that his institution would ensure that Liberians have access to medication whenever they visit health centers.

Mr. Boley said as a government institution, they remain committed to continuous rendering routine medical services in the country.

He said, “You can’t just respond to COVID-19 and just forget about polio, measles, and diarrhea that is hampering our kids. So, this is why we want to ensure that health centers receive life-saving drugs.”

He also thanked all those that are working tirelessly at the Ministry of health including the Health Minister and the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to ensure the availability of medicine to the public. He lauded the effort of all donors and strategic partners whose invaluable contributions make these deliveries possible.

Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah, who spoke to journalists after the tour via mobile phone from her office, expressed gratitude to USAID-Global Health, GAVI, and UNFPA for the technical support giving to the government in helping to build a resilient health care for its citizens.

Dr. Jallah also expressed hope that the distribution, which started Tuesday, will provide much relief to health facilitates around the country in making show that the people are well served with these medications.

She vowed that the CDC-led government will make sure that “we bring all the necessary change that Liberians need.”