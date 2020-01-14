‘NCCC Faces Multiplicity Of Challenges’

— Dr. Wonkeryor

The President of the Nimba County Community College, Dr. Edward Lama Wonkeryor has disclosed that the community college is faced with a multiplicity of challenges, something he said was hampering the smooth running of the college.

Making the disclosure at the Fifth Commencement Convocation in Sanniquellie recently, the NCCC President outlined some of the critical challenges as financial and logistical problems.

He said the government still owes the college about US$200,000 from the 2018/2019 budget as part of the tuition-free.

“Up to date the college has not received good services and we are hopeful that one day, the government will make funds available to meet up with those requirements,” he said.

He also explained that Nimba County owes the college US$150,000 that was allocated by the County Council Sitting, which is intended for staff development.

Dr. Wonkeryor lamented that all the four cars assigned to the college were down due to mechanical or some other technical problems.

“We are heavily indebted to our vendors who supplied with stationery because of the numerous financial constraints that we are faced with,” he added.

In addition to the preceding, the college President said ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) owes the institution about US$400k, since 2011; however, under the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, Scott Lowe, the college according to Wonkeryor has received US$200K of the amount owed, which he said enabled the college to procure a pickup for utility.

In the Mineral Development Agreement, AML is to give the NCCC US$50,000 annually and this money got stalled between 2011 and 2018 until some was released recently.

However, the NCCC is requesting US$15 million to carry on the construction of staff quarters, dormitories and other departments so as to enable the college to get full fledged degree status.

The President informed the audience that all have been done in line with the National Commission on Higher Education policy for the NCCC to become a full-fledged degree-granting university.