NAYMOTE Concludes 5 Counties Reconciliation Action Plan

With support from the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) and the Liberia Peace Building Office (PBO), Naymote Partners for Democratic Development, has completed 32 community dialogues, and the development of five counties reconciliation action plan.

The project was intended to provide the platform for residents of Montserrado, Bomi, Bassa, Gbarpolu, Maryland, River Gee and Grand Kru counties to voice their concerns in relations to peace, and reconciliation and forge forward strategic, and ways forwards for community-driven peace and reconciliation efforts.

The project, entitled: “Advancing Reconciliation through Legislative Reform and Civic Engagement Dialogue,” will further identify several conflict triggers, and make recommendations to find a solution, which will lead to the development of a five-year development action plans.

The event brought together community and religious leaders, youths, as well as local government officials in the Buchanan City Hall.

On August 8, 2019, the organization following several engagement activities in target counties, which was concluded in Grand Bassa County.

NAYMOTE executive director, Eddie Jarwolo, said during the engagement meetings with residents across those counties, they raised lots of issues that are “cardinal, and needs to be addressed to ensure that Liberia’s peace and security are maintained.”

Jarwolo said that issues identified included illicit mining, ritualistic killings, rape, justice system, domestic violence against women, illicit drugs. Other issues were limited women participation in decision-making, poor healthcare, education system, management of county social development funds, and corrupt practices as reported among security officers.

He said the majority of the participants, however, support the establishment of war and economic crimes court, because they believed it will minimize corruption, and improve good governance; sustained peace, and hold troublemakers accountable for their actions, especially trouble that tends to undermine the country’s peace.

A participant and resident of Hardlandsville community, Mark Sherman, lauded NAYMOTE and the government for initiating such a program that would reconcile the locals.

Another participant, Harriet T. Quemine, expressed frustration over the way the country is being governed under President George Weah, “because citizens no longer move about freely in their communities, because of the growing wave of criminal activities.

Quemine added that the healthcare delivery system continues to face serious challenge, as well as the “poor education system and violence against women, therefore, we want the government improve the system; President needs to do better.”