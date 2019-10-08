National Team Get ‘Free’ One Year Transportation Service

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) and Metro Ride Incorporated have signed a one-year agreement that will see massive transportation support from the Liberian-owned transportation company to the Lone Star, a release has said.

According to the release, the agreement is part of the firm’s contribution to the national team as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The support comes ahead of the Lone Star’s match against the national team of Chad in the African Cup of Nations qualifier on Wednesday, October 9, at the SKD Sports Stadium in Paynesville.

The agreement with the Liberian company will help ensure the LFA saves tens of thousands of United States dollars and help players commute to practices and games.

LFA president Mustapha Raji, who signed the agreement on Friday, October 4, at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) in Monrovia, lauded Metro Ride for the support to the national team and said it will save a lot of cost for the LFA.

“Based on the average training for the senior national team, the LFA spends around US$2,500 for bus rental,” Raji said.

The national team has been without a bus for over three years, constraining the LFA to rent buses during international games, something Mr. Raji said poses serious financial problems for the Association.

“We are going to have more games [and] depending on the number of games we are going to be playing, the fixture is going to run into tens of thousands of United States dollars. So we really appreciate the gesture of Metro Ride to come to the aid of the national team,” Raji said.

He expects other Liberian companies to emulate the good example of the Metro Ride, adding, “We encourage Liberians to reinvest in Metro Ride by using their service, because, in this way, it will give us the opportunity to use more of their vehicles and give us more support; Liberians should see it as a way of reinvesting in the services of Metro Ride.”

Metro Ride Manager Dogba Norris, who spoke at the signing ceremony, assured the LFA that his company will provide buses for the Lone Star during practices and game time.

Norris said because Metro Ride Incorporated is a part of the Liberian society, it sees sports at the national level as a tool for national unity.

He said that his firm is a partner of the LFA for the development of the game of football in the country.

He hailed Raji for “transforming the association,” and said the agreement is a means of buttressing his work in taking the national team to noble heights.

“At Metro Ride, we have a saying of ‘keep moving forward,’ so we always support progress — that is the Metro spirit. We always want to support such services, and by our services, that is why we came to the national team to give our support,” said Norris, who also announced that his company was celebrating its first year anniversary on the day the agreement with the LFA was signed.

Metro is a subsidiary of the transport company ORAGON Group — a major player in Liberia’s transport and tours industry with a US$20 million investment.