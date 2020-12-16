NASSCORP Donates 50,000 Notebooks to MOE

The National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP), has donated fifty thousand (50,000) notebooks material to the Ministry of Education (MOE).

NASSCORP Deputy Director-General D. Nya Twayen, Jr., who made the presentation on Tuesday, said the donation was aimed at buttressing government’s effort in improving the educational sector of the country by making notebooks available for all students in the country.

He further revealed that the gesture also forms part of the institution’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) mandate to produce these materials for students, particularly those most in needed.

Twayen explained that the materials, which were donated on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, on behalf of NASSCORP Director-General Dewitt vonBallmoos, would be distributed to students who are in need.

He said, “We decided under our corporate social responsibilities mandate for NASSCORP to produce fifty thousand (50,000) copybooks so that you at the MOE can distribute them to students who are in need.”

The Deputy NASSCORP Director-General further said that notebooks are designed particularly to inform students about NASSCORP so that when they grow up, they should know the value of social security and know the importance of social security in their lives.

Twayen expressed the hope that the notebooks will be distributed across the country and to students based on the MOE venting process.

Responding, the Deputy Education Minister for Instruction, Alexander Duopo, commended the NASSCORP for their humanitarian gesture.

“We are thrilled and want to express our heartfelt thanks to the Social Security family for such an initiative. We do value this partnership and education is the heartbeat of President George M. Weah to see our children have quality education. I know our parents are struggling because of the interruption of the Covid-19 pandemic.” Deputy Minister Duopo added.

“This, he said, will greatly reduce the burden from our parents to ensure that our kids have the necessary schooling materials to go back to school.”