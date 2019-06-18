NaPHWoL Receives “UN Population Award” Today  

The National Peace Hut Women of Liberia, Incorporated (NaPHWoL) is scheduled to receive the “2019 United Nations Population Award” today.

Mrs. Annie F. Nushann, NaPHWoL founder and coordinator, who has been into peace and women’s advocacy for over 25 years, will receive the award at the UN headquarters in New York, the United States of America on behalf of the institution.

NaPHWoL, headquartered in Totota, Bong County, is the first institution in Liberia to win the United Nations Population Award.

Philip L. Nushann, Jr., son of Mrs. Nushann over the weekend recounted the immense sacrifices his mother has made in promoting and maintaining peace and stability in the country.

Philip described his mother as “truly a winner, because she has won difficult and unimaginable battles that only divine interventions can win.”

He added: “My mother has been battling cancer for two years, but has put up a great fight.”

Philip said his mother grew up in a society in which Liberian women had to sacrifice their education for their family, “but this situation and her limited education, has not deterred her from fighting.”

“Her determination to impact the Liberian society remains unquestionable. So, we are very proud of our mother for bringing such an international honor to Liberia in the time of need,” he said as he celebrated in the presence of reporters.

Philip, however, dedicated the achievement to Reverend Flumo L. Nushann, Sr, husband to Mrs. Nushann, and all Liberian women who sacrificed their education for their families, because of the societal role ascribed to them.

NaPHWoL was established in 2007 with financial support from the United Nations Women in Liberia to promote access to justice, security, and protection, especially for women and young girls.

The organization has served as an alternative dispute resolution mechanism, discouraging resort to formal litigation of complaints that could easily be mediated at the Peace Hut and advancing women’s empowerment through legal literacy and other programs.

Each year, the Committee for the United Nations Population Award honors an individual or an institution in recognition of outstanding contributions to population and reproductive health questions and to their solutions.

The UN General Assembly established the Award in 1981 in resolution 36/201, and was first presented in 1983. It comprises a gold medal, a diploma, and a monetary prize. The Committee for the United Nations Population Award comprises 10 UN Member States, with United Nations Secretary-General and UNFPA Executive Director serving as ex-officio members.