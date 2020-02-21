NaFAA to Deploy Certified Seafarers on International Fishing Vessels

First batch of internationally trained Liberians in over 30 Years

For the first time since 1989, the government of Liberia, through the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), in collaboration with the Liberia Maritime Authority (LMA), will shortly deploy the first batch of trained and certified Liberian international seafarers on the country’s licensed European Union (EU) fishing vessels and Liberian flagged tuna vessels, a release from NaFAA has disclosed.

According to the release, although Liberia signed the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership Agreement with EU in 2016, unfortunately, there have been no local Seafarers deployed on any of the 33 EU fishing vessels, including other international vessels licensed and flagged by Liberia because of the lack of capacity and required skills of local seafarers.

“However, under the astute leadership of His Excellency, Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of Liberia, all efforts have been made through NaFAA to have the internationally trained seafarers deployed on the EU vessels and other international vessels,” the Fisheries Authority said in a statement.

The President has emphasized that such decision be implemented as a mandatory requirement for fishing vessels licensed by NaFaa as well as a mandatory provision in future bilateral or private Fisheries Access Agreements. This effort is aimed at providing Liberians seafarers job and networking opportunities, as well as international exposure with other international seafarers, the release said.

The release further stated that the nine Seafarers are expected to work on board three European Union fishing vessels licensed under the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership Agreement (SFPA), signed in 2016, to fish in Africa including the Liberian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and other parts of the world.

Emma Metieh Glassco, Director General of NaFAA said there has been a demand from Liberia that the three European fishing vessels carrying Liberian trained Seafarers dock at designated ports, where the nine Seafarers will be given the opportunity to board.

The nine Liberian Seafarers expected to board the three European Union vessels include: Wilson Blamo, Stanley Warjolo, Barfee Kieh, Lawrence Lamah, Janron Toe, Joseph Z. Cooper, Samuel Clinton, Ansu Konneh and Paul Jackson.

The nine Liberian Seafarers are drawn from the list of fifty (50) Seafarers who underwent international seafarers training, sponsored by NaFAA and facilitated by experts from the Regional Maritime University in Ghana. The 50 Seafarers, who were certificated in 2018 by President George Weah, underwent training in Basic Firefighting, Designated Security Duties and Awareness (ISPS), Personal Survival Techniques, Personal Safety and Social Responsibility and First Aid, among others, the release concluded.