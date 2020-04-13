NaFAA Negotiates Price Reduction with Fish Importers

… to ensure food security amid COVID-19 in Liberia

Amid the internal and external shocks on the Liberian economy as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), in consultation with major fish importers in Liberia, has reached an agreement to have a reduction of US$2 in the prices of the fish products.

The decision is part of efforts to ensure continuous food security in Liberia, especially now as residents of Liberia are grapple with the constraints of finding affordable food kinds during the Coronavirus pandemic. According to the World Bank, fish was the main source of food During the Ebola outbreak in Liberia (2014-2015), when the agriculture sector almost collapsed.

According to data from Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the total import value of fish and fishery products for the Republic of Liberia amounted to approximately US$7,256,000 in 2017, down from US$17,259,000 in 2014.

NaFAA says the US$2 reduction in these specific fish products that are mostly consumed by Liberians is intended to reduce the retail cost of fish on the market.

NaFAA mandates all fish sellers or fish mongers in Liberia to take advantage of the intervention by the government of Liberia and avoid any artificial increment in the prices of those fish products on the markets.

NaFAA calls on the Liberia Marketing Association in the various markets to take note and ensure that all marketers sell Bonnie, Horse Mackerel, Shiny Lady, Zipper and Snapper B and C in line with the reduction agreed upon by the government and the various fish importers.

According to the NaFAA release, the US$2 reduction takes effect as of Monday, April 13, 2020, up to the end of the three-week State of Emergency announced by the Government of Liberia.

“This measure, when it comes into effect, would enable affordability of fish on the local market,” the release said.