MYS Lauds Messengers of Peace for Youth Empowerment

-As MOP awards 5th winner of Youth Peace Dialogue Writing Competition

The Deputy Youth and Sports (MYS) Minister for Youth Empowerment, Isaac Doe, has lauded Messengers of Peace-Liberia Incorporated (MOP) for its continuous quest to empower the young people.

Mr. Doe made the remarks yesterday when he presented a cash prize and certificates to the winners of the 2019 Youth Peace Dialogue Writing Competition held at the offices of (MOP) in Monrovia, under the theme: “Sustainable Peace in Liberia: The Role of Youth in Negotiating and Implementing Agreements.”

This month’s finalists included first place winner, Timothy Robertson, 2nd place winner Abudu Kamara and third place winner Abdullah Sonnie. Robinson is the fifth recipient of the writing prize in the Cohort of Peace Writers of MOP.

Mr. Doe said the empowerment of young people remains cardinal and the administration of President George M. Weah must be praised for the opportunities given to young people to serve in top positions in government.

Mr. Doe said the Liberian leader believes in the empowerment of young people and will continue to give them the opportunity to serve in higher positions.

“Young people need to change the path of Liberia’s past. Today, young people are taking over the country and it’s only left with them to change things that are wrong in the past. Weah’s presidency has placed young people in top positions in government and continues to empower more,” Mr. Doe said.

Ingel Clay, Coordinator of Cohort of Peace Writers, MOP, said the program is intended to allow young people to proffer their ideas on maintaining Liberia’s peace through writing.

“This is not just to give LD$10,000 out to our winner, but to also encourage you for the promotion of peace. The program was established by a group of young people who believe or are interested in the sustainability of our peace,” said Ms. Clay, who was the first recipient of the award.

Bill Gbafore, MOP’s Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, lauded their supporters, including Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS), the Liberian Observer Corporation and the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC), for enormous contribution to youth development.

Mr. Gbafore said the initiative is also intended to harness the minds of the young people by expressing themselves through writing.

“Interestingly, the winner of every month is recruited into the Cohort of Peace Writers and stands the chance to benefit more, including contributing to MOP’s weekly column in the Daily Observer. The winner also benefits from programs offered by MOP,” Mr. Gbafore said.

Lisa Lumeh, who proxied for the Liberian Observer Corporation Managing Director, Bai S. G. Best, reassured the audience and Messengers Of Peace the media institution’s commitment to supporting the program.