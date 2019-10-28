MYS Kicks off 50th National Youth Day Celebration

Ahead of the 50th National Youth Day Celebration, the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS), in collaboration with youth organizations and the student community, has released this year’s calendar of events.

At a press conference in Monrovia, Emmanuel Mulbah Johnson, Deputy Minister for Youth Development, said as part of the upcoming ceremony, MYS authorities, in collaboration with partners and other youth organizations, have initiated a series of activities in commemoration of the day.

The National Youth Day is officially observed celebrated October 29, each year by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and all youth federations, associations and youth organizations including the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY), Liberian National Student Union (LINSU), Mano River Youth Parliament (MRYP), the National Girls Guides Association and the National Scouts Association amongst others.

This year’s celebration is organized in a series of events beginning October 26 and climaxing on October 29, held under the theme, “The Role of the Youth in Maintaining Peace and Democracy through the Rule of Law.”

The Minister of Finance and Development and Planning (MFPD), Samuel D. Tweah, will serve as a keynote speaker.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY), the Liberian National Student Union (LINSU) and the Liberia Chapter of the Mano River Union Youth Parliament (MRUYP), will play a prominent role during the activities.

The exercise, according to Minister Johnson, commenced over the weekend with a clean-up campaign at separate locations in Monrovia and its immediate environs, which brought together more than 500 youths.

The Saturday campaign was spearheaded by young volunteers from the Somalia Drive, while the other group converged at Paynesville Red Light.

Minister Johnson said in continuation of activities, a fascinating football match was played on Sunday, October 27, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex between “legends” of the national football team, the Lone Star and a selected squad of the youth and student community.

Interestingly, Minister Johnson informed journalists that President George Weah featured for both teams in each half of the game.

On Monday, October 28, the program will witness an array of government officials and representatives of outstanding organizations making presentations on volunteerism and freedom of speech as the rights and responsibilities of a good citizen to maintain Liberia’s peace and youth civil duties.

But the final and official celebration will be concluded on Tuesday, October 29, at the Paynesville City Hall, where the event will witness the launch of the revised National Youth Policy and action plan to bring together several dignitaries in order to address the young people on issues of national concern.