MYS Hails Petro Trade for Intra Gov’t Tourney Sponsorship

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has lauded petroleum company, Petro Trade, for sponsoring the just ended Intra Governmental tournament 100%.

Petro Trade Incorporated, is a Liberian based importer and supplier of petroleum products, is the parent company of the Super Petroleum (SP) and Liberian Petroleum (LP) brands.

The petroleum company sponsored the tournament by providing cash prizes, trophies and medals for the champions, runners-up and third place winners in the month-long competition.

The Intra Governmental tournament, which is held annually, had over 40 government ministries and agencies in this year’s edition.

The tournament officially ended on June 13, 2019 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex in Paynesville City with the Ministry of Public Works and the National Social Security Corporation (NASSCORP) emerging as champions of the football and kickball categories respectively.

Ministry of Public Works edged out Forestry Development Authority (FDA) 3-2 in post-match penalty kicks after full 90 minutes and extra time ended goalless.

Public Works was awarded L$150,000 and a trophy as football champions, while FDA walked away with L$100,000 as cash price as runner-up in football.

The John F. Kennedy (JFK) memorial hospital defeated Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) 1-0 to be crowned third place winner with a cash price of L$50,000.

National Social Security Corporation (NASSCORP) destroyed National Legislature 6-1 home runs to win the kickball championship and walked away with a cash prize of L$150,000.

National Legislature was awarded L$100,000 cash price for winning as runner-up, while the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning beat the Ministry of Internal Affairs 8-3 home runs to clinch 3rd place with a cash price of L$50,000.

In an interview with reporters, Deputy Minister for Sports, G. Andy Quamie, thanked Petro Trade for the Sponsorship and appealed to other companies to emulate the good gesture of Petroleum company.

“We want to thank Petro Trade for providing sponsorship for the just ended Intra Governmental tournament. Petro Trade has taken a giant step as far as sponsorship in sports is concerned. We are appealing to other companies to follow suit by providing sponsorship in the National County Sports Meet and other tournaments,” he said.