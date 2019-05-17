‘Muster Courage,’ Costa Tells Crowd As He Arrives in Monrovia

–As his arrival creates traffic grid
By Rita Lablah (Intern)
Political commentator and radio talk show host, Henry P. Costa, who owns Roots FM 102.7, arrived in the country on Thursday, May 15, 2019, between 9:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to an elaborate rousing welcome characterized by dancing and singing as supporters conveyed him from the Robert International Airport (RIA) in Lower Margibi County to central Monrovia chanting political songs.
Costa arrived from the USA in keeping with protocols of the planned June 7 “peaceful protest” organized by the Council of Patriots (COP).
Before his aircraft touched down at the RIA, Costa’s supporters in joyous mood had divided themselves into segments with some posted at the “Vamoma Guest House” where he later joined the group that marched with him on foot to Carey Street, downtown Monrovia, causing traffic gridlock. His supporters and sympathizers barricaded him, singing and dancing raising the chorus, “Our hero, our hero has arrived,” an echoed that vibrated throughout the city, leaving residents standing agape.
As some supporters expressed dismay about the economy, a Costa supporter, Wesley Momo, informed the Daily Observer that his excitement to receive Mr. Costa is based on the masses’ disappointment in the leadership of President George Weah who, Momo claimed, had disappointed them in a short period of time by unleashing untold suffering upon the country.
Costa, who spoke at the teeming crowd’s final stop on Carey Street, expressed gratitude for the “historic welcome,” noting, “What make me happy today is the biggest gathering that I have ever seen for the first time in my entire life. This is not about me, but Liberia; therefore you are victorious; you prove your love for the country; that is why you are here!”
“You are standing with one of your own; a patriot because the man some of you voted into office, because you thought he was a good man, has in no time failed the country taking into consideration the uncontrollable prices of goods and services, “marred by gross corruption, which the international community has acknowledged.”
“So I say to you that the number today is just a prelude to the one that will welcome the June 7 “peaceful protest” under the theme #Save the State.” Save the State from corruption, bad economy, abused of constitution and massive economic failure.”
Costa left you in Liberia and enjoyed himself with his families in America and you stand in the streets hungry to welcome him back. Don’t worry because he can not do anything for you and once he gets what he’s looking for, you will never see or hear him again.
Henry Costa Coming To Town: reminiscent of the mid 70s…early 80s.
This looks like DEJAVU..(French: live through the present before), or have seen it before.
When the late Baccus Matthew and the PPP arrived in Liberia in the mid 70s, I wasn’t around. Later I resaerched and found out that the Liberian People openly welcome the idea, that at least, someone has come to stand for the masses. It resulted into the April 14, 1979 Rice Riot, which rusulted in the killing of William R. Tolber Jr. on April 12, 1980.
Dec.24, 1989, ( Christmas Eve). Taylor entered Liberia to remove President Doe from power. We all saw what it brought to the masses.
The Council of Patriots staging a ‘peaceful demonstration’ under the PSEUDO BANNER: Save The State.
In all three episodes, are individuals who were/are fighting to gain state power at all cost.
If the aim is to make this present government fail, the Liberian People have had enough bitter past.
The Liberian People have the right to demonstrate, however; fail politicians who are MASQUERADING as “patriots”have plunged this nation into chaos, for their own selfish greed. The spill over effect is now lingering, with the broken pieces to be picked up by the masses. Everyone of those high ranking PSEUDO COUNCIL of Patriots, lack substance to move Liberia foward. They are fighting to get there and line there pockets and increase the number of ZEROS on their bank accounts. With the massive iliterate population, the people can fall for any scam.
Only in Liberia I have seen being an opposition politician, means being an ANARCHIST.
TOWN TRAP IS NOT FOR RAT ALONE. The Chief himself has to be very careful.
Correction: only in Liberia being an opposition means being an ANARCHIST
Right form: only in Liberia being an opposition is bieng an ANARCHIST.