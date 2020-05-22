Muslim Congress of Liberia Launches US$27,462 Campaign for Food, Others

The Muslim Congress of Liberia has launched its first humanitarian intervention under the sponsorship of Qatar Charity valued around US$27,462.00.

According to a release, the intervention focuses on two separate projects including emergency food support for 200 households during the last ten days of the Holy month of Ramadan, and a subsequent nonfood relief items to victims of fire and storm in Montserrado County and its environs.

The Muslim Congress of Liberia on November 4, 2019 became an official implementing partner of the Qatar Charity in Liberia after a long, rigorous process of accreditation that spanned over a year. The Congress’ dream came true through the instrumentality of the Ambassador and Staff of Qatar Embassy accredited near Monrovia, and the charge d’affaires of the Liberian Embassy in Doha, Qatar, Amb. Ali Sylla.

The Qatar Charity is a Doha-based non-governmental international charity organization established in 1992 for development and sustainability of the needy communities of the globe poverty reduction, disaster relief and emergency response.

Meanwhile, the project is meant to provide cushion against the impact of COVID-19 on poor people in vulnerable communities.

“Between 150 to 200 households with a population 1090 people in 10 communities in Monrovia and its environs,” the release said.

The items include 200 25kg bags of rice, and soup materials including gallons of cooking oil, onions, salt and maggi cubes, among others, to be distributed during the last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan as well as nonfood items including mattresses, used clothing and zincs. He said these nonfood items will be distributed after the month of Ramadan to victims of storm, fire and poor people.

The release also quoted M. Hady Sherif, secretary general of the Muslim Congress of Liberia, as extending gratitude on behalf of the Board and members of the institution for the timely humanitarian gesture and wish all Muslim happy blessed Eid-al fitr al-Mubarak.