“Munah’s Will Must Be Executed”

— Go Back to the sycamore tree, reclaim Montserrado, says CDC chairman Mulbah Morlu

Thousands gathered and several tributes were offered as the body of Montserrado District #9 Representative Munah Pelham Youngblood lay in state. One tribute, “Go back to the sycamore, let’s settle our differences and reclaim Montserrado from the opposition,” was louder and more epitomizing in the ears of partisans of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC).

CDC zealots, known as CDCians, who are very impatient for the campaign period so that they can invade the streets and corners of Montserrado in particular and campaign on their mantra for change, shouted lots of battle cries as their leader, Mulbah Morlu, chairman of the CDC, read the political party’s tribute, which contained what he referred to as the “will” of fallen Rep. Youngblood.

Morlu, who was accompanied to the podium by CDC Montserrado Senator Saah Joseph, CDC Montserrado District #15 Representative Abu Bana Kamara, and some other stalwarts, including Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee, said his party, and by extension, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), could not afford to let Munah’s words go in vain.

“Madam Youngblood said to CDCians ‘let’s go to the Sycamore Tree to solve our problems.’ These are some of the contents of the ‘Will’ and we must all pay attention to ensure Munah’s sacrifices for the CDC do not go in vain as we keep listening to signals beyond the grave for Munah’s thoughts,” Morlu said, calling on his fellow CDCians, many of whom were well-attired, energetic and exuberant.

The CDC chairman said even on her death bed, Rep. Youngblood was not silent.

“With her prolific trenched-warfare, Madam Youngblood refused to be silenced by death. She issued perhaps the biggest of her revolutionary mandates, calling on all CDCians to go to the Sycamore Tree and solve their problems,” he emphasized.

Morlu further stated that Madam Youngblood, although laid to rest after making tremendous sacrifices towards the growth and development of the CDC, did not leave without a guide and that she can still be heard calling on partisans to stay on the course, rise to defend the CDC, uphold its virtues, and be the hundreds of thousands of ‘cats that must chase the rat’ back to its hole.

As a political statement, one thing that is true and clearly known is that CDC lost Montserrado senatorial seat to Abraham Darius Dillon of the Liberty Party (LP) when a by-election was held in July of 2019 in order to replace fallen Senator Geraldine Doe-Sheriff.

Since Dillon got elected to the Senate, President George Weah’s CDC has been and continues to be uncomfortable and restless, simply because, to the CDC, Montserrado is for them politically and it should only be theirs because, to them, they have more supporters in the county than any other political party.

They have a record of winning Montserrado since the political party’s establishment in 2004 and its many participation in the political race in the county.

After Joyce Musu Freeman fell out of favor with the CDC, Geraldine Doe Sheriff (now decased) and George Manneh Weah, now President, were in charge of Montserrado at the Senate. But with things going bad upon his ascension to the Presidency, the opposition bloc, under the title, “Collaborating Political Parties (CPP),” threw their collective support behind Liberty Party (LP)’s Darius Dillon and he won the senatorial by-election with a wide margin, even better than Weah’s 2014 record on votes gained.

CPP is made up of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) of former Coca-cola Chief Administrative Officer, Alexander B. Cummings, All Liberian Party (ALP) of businessman Benoni Urey, the Liberty Party (LP) and the former ruling Unity Party (UP).

As announced by the National Elections Commission (NEC), a Special Mid-Term Senatorial Election is expected to be held on December 8 this year (2020) and Montserrado, as well as fourteen other counties, will be electing one senator each.

The upcoming election, the CDC, understanding that Montserrado is the fulcrum of Liberia’s politics, are afraid that losing again to Dillon in December would be a major blow to the party’s morale and sense of political prowess.

This is why for six years they have nominated the three-term Representative of Montserrado District #5, Thomas Pangar Fallah, to contest against Dillon in Montserrado and reclaim the county, although it will be a no child’s play, as Dillon has firmly established himself as the people’s most loved legislator.

“Munah was a fighter, she died a fighter and remains a fighter even in death as her thunderous voice of command continues to reverberate across Montserrado. She was the leopard in town that would chase away the ‘little foxes’ that sneaked out of their holes once to pollute the vine,” Mulbah Morlu read, throwing political jibes in tribute to their fallen shero.

He said Munah was unarguably a striker who played her Number 9 very well and that death has only succeeded in creating a physical distance between Munah and the rest of the partisans who are alive. But other than that, Munah rises daily to interact with them as die-hard partisans and remind them of their responsibility to the CDC.

According to Morlu, he had a deeper partisan friendship with Youngblood and the relationship allowed him to pay attention to her every word and grasp the things she cared about most.

Munah died after a period of protracted illness. She traveled to Ghana, India and the United States of America for the best medical care but it was difficult.

She, at a point in time, returned to Liberia after several months following her first alleged death news, went around visiting communities in her District, and made a series of political statements, including “People of Montserrado, we know your vote that brought to the Senate Darius Dillon was a protest vote, but I appeal to you, let’s go back to the Sycamore Tree (CDC headquarters) and settle our differences.”

In that speech, she blasted at Senator Dillon for spending most of his time on social media, discussing the illness perpetrated at the Legislature but doing nothing to help make the system better.

Having followed Dillon’s condemnation of Montserrado District #15 Representative Abu Bana Kamara for not being his peer in politics, fallen Munah again stood in defense of Kamara and challenged Dillon to provide his high school credentials, identify his former classmates, and provide a degree in case he ever earned one in his life-time.