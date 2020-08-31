MTN Promotes Wearing A Mask in New Campaign

MTN is adding its voice to the global drive to raise awareness about the importance of wearing masks with today’s launch of the #WearItForMe campaign across its 21 African and Middle Eastern markets.

To help drive this much-needed change in behavior, MTN is committing its September 2020 marketing resources to encouraging everyone to do more to save lives.

As our Africa and Middle East markets continue to navigate the “new normal” brought about by COVID-19, wearing masks remains one of the most effective preventative measures to slow the spread of the virus and accelerate recovery. However, many people refuse to wear them, wear them incorrectly, or still feel it is not important.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted our lives and claimed so many more. It still presents a very real risk to us all. That is why we need to do all we can to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Masks are key to this as they help slow transmission rates. Protect your loved ones by properly wearing your masks. When you wear your mask, you protect yourself, your loved ones, and the people of Liberia.” says Ali Fakih, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Co-Acting Chief Executive Officer of Lonestar Cell MTN.

#WearItForMe is the next phase in MTN’s COVID-19 response under Y’ello Hope – MTN’s umbrella initiative which provides much-needed support during times of societal need.

It is a powerful call-to-action using the voice of some of the most influential figures within our communities and across the continent; our mothers, and mother-figures. The initiative will see mothers and mother-figures sending heartfelt messages to their children, and all the children of Africa, to wear their masks and “wear it for me’’ – saving lives.

MTN’s #WearItForMe campaign will build on the work already carried out under Y’ello Hope to brighten lives and limit the impact of the pandemic. During this time, MTN has prioritized looking after its people, customers, communities and networks while focusing on efficiencies to help navigate the pandemic and its effects.

Initiatives ranged from free data lifelines and zero-rated access to educational sites. In addition, utilizing technological solutions for contact tracing and dissemination of information through the Africa COVID Communication & Information Platform across our 21 markets.

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in Liberia, Lonestar Cell MTN has, through our Y’ello Hope initiative, supported the national efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Liberia.

“When we began 2020, no one could have imagined that we would experience a pandemic like COVID-19. It is fair to say that this year has been a very challenging one for all of us. But I have been encouraged by the resilience and hope in our communities here in Liberia. People have come together to help contain the virus and protect each other. Our frontline health workers have sacrificed to take care of the sick and help all of us stay safe. And most important of all, we have all adapted ways to ensure we are protecting the most vulnerable amongst us. That is why wearing our masks is so important. I urge everyone to please wear a mask if you are not already doing so. Let’s continue to ensure that we all come through the pandemic healthy, strong and full of Y’ello Hope.” concludes Yaw Ankoma Agyapong, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Acting Chief Executive Officer of Lonestar Cell MTN.

#WearItForMe will run throughout the month of September. Visit www.wearitfor.me to send a message to someone encouraging them to do the right thing. #WearItForMe: Because when we all wear masks, we protect each other.