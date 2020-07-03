MTN Group Announces New CEOs for MTN Cameroon and MTN Benin

MTN Group has announced the appointment of new chief executive officers for two of its West African operations, MTN Cameroon and MTN Benin. According to a release from the MTN Group, Stephen Blewett, the current CEO of MTN Benin, will take the helm at MTN Cameroon on 1 August 2020 while Uche Ofodile, the current CEO of Lonestar Cell MTN, will become the CEO of MTN Benin.

“I would like to congratulate Stephen and Uche on their appointments,” said MTN Group president and CEO Rob Shuter. “Both are renowned for harnessing the power of people to move businesses forward. This is evident in the significant improvements in employee engagement, as well as overall performance, at MTN’s operations in Benin and Liberia in the past few years.”

Karl Toriola, vice president for MTN’s West and Central Africa region, thanked Stephen and Uche for their commitment and contribution: “Under Stephen’s leadership, MTN Benin recorded double-digit revenue growth for three years running. Uche leaves a business with double-digit year-on-year revenue growth, enjoying a nine-point market share improvement against its competitor.”

Stephen has for five years led MTN Benin, an operation of 5.5 million subscribers. He replaces Hendrik Kasteel, who left the group in March. Since then, MTN Cameroon chief financial officer Ebenezer Bodylawson has been acting CEO, steering the operation of more than 10 million subscribers.

Uche joined MTN in 2018. Since then, she has repositioned Lonestar Cell MTN as a competitive player in the market and grown its customer base to 1.45 million. The group is in the process of appointing a new CEO for Lonestar Cell MTN and will make an announcement in this regard as soon as the process is finalized.