Mrs. Susanna E. Cummings’ Funeral Saturday Ensuing

The funeral of Mrs. Susanna E. Cummings, mother of Madam Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia, Jemima Wolokollie; Liberia Revenue Authority Commissioner General Thomas Doe Nah and several other children, is scheduled to be held at Trinity Cathedral, Monrovia on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

The body will be removed from the Samuel Stryker Funeral Parlor in Sinkor, Monrovia, at five o’clock p.m. on Friday, September 13 and taken to St. Stephen Episcopal Church at 10th Street, Sinkor, Monrovia for a night of wake keeping, beginning at six o’clock p.m.

The cortege will depart St. Stephen Church at nine o’clock a.m. on Saturday, September 14, for Trinity Cathedral, where the funeral will commence at 10 o’clock a.m.

Mrs. Cummings was born in Harper, Maryland County on May 5, 1931 to the union of Mr. James T. Cummings and Ms. Mary Howe.

She attended the Cape Palmas High School (CPHS) in Harper and later worked for the Tubman Library in that city.

Ms. Cummings later married Mr. Athanasius Nah, then a forester working in Nimba County. This union was blessed with five children: Jacquelyn Nah, Athanasius Nah, Jr., Amelia Nah Richards, Thomas Doe Nah and Franklin Nah.

In all, Mrs. Cummings was the mother of eight children, two of whom, Cynthia Howard and Reginald Cummings, predeceased her.

Interment will take place immediately following the funeral service, at Kaiser Memorial Cemetery in Brewerville.