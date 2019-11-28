Mrs. Rosemarie McFarland Dies

Mrs. Rosemarie Sando Stewart-McFarland, wife of deceased former Solicitor General of Liberia, Cllr. Richard McFarland, has passed.

An active church worker, a homemaker and a loving family woman, who would be remembered for her kindness, passed away at the home of her daughter in Atlanta, Georgia, in an orbit of love and care.

Sando, as she was affectionately known and called, was a loving, kind, understanding and a beautiful individual.

Born on December 3, 1948 to parents, John H.T. Stewart, Sr., and Sarah Porte-Stewart, Rosemarie began her education at the footstool of her mother, who was a school teacher.

She later moved to the St. Theresa Convent Catholic School where she earned her high school diploma.

She enrolled at the University of Liberia to study sociology, and found a job working as a library assistant at the University.

In 1972, she wedded her husband of 38 years, Richard McFarland, who was then a newly minted graduate of the Lewis Arthur Grimes School of Law. Following their marriage, they moved to the United States where her husband had enrolled at Georgetown University to acquire an LL.M. in comparative law.

During this time, she gave birth to her two children, and enrolled at St. Joseph University in Philadelphia. Her husband moved to Liberia to where he had been appointed by President William R. Tolbert as assistant commissioner of Immigration.

Rosemarie immediately moved back home following the ailment of her husband who’d suffer a minor stroke, making her unable to complete her degree. Doing the ailment of her husband, Sando engaged herself in an enterprising pastry business in order to support her young family.

Years later, she re-enrolled at the University of Liberia and graduated with a degree in accounting. She was urged by her husband to pursue a career in law but she declined.

Originally a Catholic, she moved to Lutheranism following her marriage, and was a staunch member of the Barnesville Lutheran Church. She served as chairperson of the church council, and under her stewardship, the church moved from worshiping under a tent to its own edifice.

In 2014, Rosemarie moved to the States to be with her children, following the death of her husband in 2010.

In passing, she leaves to mourn her Children, Kona McFarland -Cooper (Austin), Richard McFarland Jr., (Melvina), Melvin McFarland and Flaawetta McFarland; eight grandchildren and a great grand.

She also leaves to mourn her siblings, John H.T. Stewart Jr., Natalie Elenda Stewart, Emma Stewart-Sieh, Cletus Mark Stewart, Gertrude Stewart, Velma Stewart, Henry Tarweh Stewart and several foster siblings.

She was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Cllr. F. Richard McFarland Sr., her parents John Henry Tarweh Stewart and Sarah Jane Porte-Stewart, siblings, Johnetta Stewart-Morris, Yvonne Stewart-Gooding, Angeline Stewart-Konah and Paul Togba. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.