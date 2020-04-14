‘Mr. President, Where Is Your Nat’l Response Plan?’

— Sen. Karnga-Lawrence asks, says “sending non-medical contact tracers in the field is a death trap for all citizens”

Grand Bassa County Senator, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence in a Facebook post said the ideal of President George M. Weah to send non-medical contact tracers in the field is a death trap for all citizens in Liberia.

The Liberty Party political leader and Liberia’s only female Senator rejected the President’s decision to take people who have no idea about medicine as contact tracers in the strongest terms and need urgent intervention. Raising concern over the State of Emergency, Karnga-Lawrence asked President Weah to provide his national response plan to fight the COVID-19.

“Mr. President you have declared state of emergency that is the first part, and we are supportive of that decision, where is the National Response Plan?,” she asked.

Karnga-Lawrence said “It’s been two days Mr. President since you declared the State of Emergency, IT IS AN EMERGENCY! It’s been over a month since the coronavirus entered Liberia, IT IS AN EMERGENCY!.”

She said World Bank made a commitment of US$15 million since March 19 and has paid over half, if not all to fight the virus. There have been many other contributions, some locally including the government’s commitment of US$500,000, which indicates that the country has some money to start with the COVID-19 plan. But “where is the plan?” she asks.

Karnga-Lawrence said the Senate has resumed, their offices are active and they are working from their different chat rooms and conference calls, but cannot do much without the plan.

“We will immediately go to our chambers when you are ready, to include our inputs. Liberia is waiting because the mandate is not defined properly. It’s chaotic this morning…” she added.

“Please LEAD with collaboration and cooperation, we are ready and willing to do this together. Liberia First!,” she said.

It may be recalled on March 19, 2020, the Finance and Development Planning Minister, Samuel Tweah, at a press conference in Monrovia said the Bank had made available US$1.5 million to help the government to start the fight against the coronavirus while they are working on making available in total US$6 million that is expected to be in the country within six days.

According to Minister Tweah, US$7.5 million will come through the World Bank for the emergency response commitment. “Therefore, you can say the World Bank is bringing in $15 million for the fight against the virus.”

He said US$6 million will come from the World Bank based on what he referred to as ‘contingency.’

The Minister also disclosed that the International monetary fund has made available US$50 billion globally for countries including Liberia, and therefore the government is making every effort by speaking to relevant authorities to make a request because the virus will have a trickle-down effect on the economy.