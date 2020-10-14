MOVEE Women Want Party Exit Rainbow Alliance

— National Women League tells NEC

The National Women League of the Movement of Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) has called on the National Elections Commission not to recognize the party as a member of the Rainbow Alliance.

A statement issued by the National Women League in Monrovia a few days ago said, “We are going to formally write NEC to withdraw MOVEE’s membership from the Rainbow Alliance. MOVEE is grounded on the foundation of participatory and genuine representative democracy, which encourages total involvement of grassroots Liberians for the promotion of national unity and social justice and respect for the rule of law.”

It can be recalled that MOVEE formed a part of the 11 registered political parties whose executives affixed their signatures to the document establishing the Rainbow Alliance They include the Liberia Restoration Party (LRD), Change Democratic Action (CDA), Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), Democratic Justice Party (DJP), and Victory for Change Party (VCP).

Others include the Grassroot Democratic Party of Liberia (GDPL), Redemption Democratic Congress (RDC), Peoples Unification Party (PUP), Vision for Liberia Transformation Party (VOLT), New Liberia Party (NLP), and the True Whig Party (TWP).

However, the party’s spokesman, Jeremiah Page, told the Daily Observer via mobile phone that the National Executive Committee of the party has officially taken seizure of the communication, analyzing it, and is expected to release a position statement to that effect very soon.

Madam Nancy Duogbour, who signed the statement, said MOVEE runs on the basis of its constitution and upholds all laws and regulations formulated by the National Elections Commission (NEC).

“With this background, the National Women League of MOVEE has observed and learned with dismay the unethical and illegal manner in which the Acting Chairman of our dear party has proceeded with the process leading to committing the Party (MOVEE) to a so-called Rainbow Alliance without the knowledge, involvement, and consent of the National Women League and other leaders and stakeholders of the party, which is very unfortunate. We the mothers of the party take serious exception,” Madam Dougbour noted.

“A few weeks ago,” she said, “We observed the disappearing of our Party’s Logo, emblem and Name from the National Elections Commission preliminary listing of candidates. All we see and hear is the Rainbow Alliance. This is political wickedness, inappropriate, and unacceptable politicking. We will not sit and allow our Party to disappear politically. We have not seen or received any communication or resolution pertaining to the arrangement of the Rainbow Alliance up to press time. Our party remains a strong institution of commitment and discipline. No one person can mortgage our party for personal interest.”