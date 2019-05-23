MoT Launches New Road Safety Prevention Program

Authorities at the Ministry of Transport (MoT) have launched a National Road Accident Prevention Program, a release has said.

The “The National Road Accident Prevention Program,” is a Government Social Intervention Program introduced by the Ministry of Transport to prevent road accidents and save lives in the country.

The Ministry believes that human capital is the most important and precious resource of Liberia, and thus the need to save lives cannot be overly emphasized.

According to the release, one of the emerging road safety factors that accounts for the challenging road safety situation in the country is the incidence of disabled, broken down, accident and abandoned vehicles on the roads.

This phenomenon accounts for very high number of crashes in the country as a result of moving vehicles running into “these disabled, broken down, accident and abandoned vehicles usually leading to deaths and severe injuries of innocent persons.”

Under the program, there will be towing and ambulance services.

Beginning July, 2019, when the fleet of equipment, including heavy and light duty tow trucks, well-equipped ambulances and high-powered police motor bikes are expected to be in the country, all disabled, broken down, accident and abandoned vehicles will be instantly towed to a “safe place” and first aid medication given “free of charge” to accident victims, whilst being taken to the hospital.

Some of the program’s benefits to both vehicle owners and the general public, include but not limited to ensuring the free flow of traffic across the country by the instant removal to safe places defective vehicles; that very swift ambulance services and proper first aid medical care for accident victims while being taken to the hospital; and a creation of mass employment opportunities for many Liberians nation–wide be established.

The Ministry has therefore called on all Liberians to fully support this noble national cause “free of politics.”