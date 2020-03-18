MOT Announces Preventive Measures for Public Transport

With the two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Liberia, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) in conjunction with the Liberian National Police (LNP) have introduced new preventive measures to protect the spread of the virus among citizens.

To ensure public safety, the Ministry and LNP have agreed that the full enforcement of the preventive measures shall commence effective on March 17, 2020.

Minister Samuel A. Wlue, Minister of Transport, in a press release, said they have put in place those measures for transport owners and passengers as well as strive to curtail the COVID-19 virus.

Minister Wlue said all pem-pem drivers should wear a protective mask, and accommodate one passenger per ride, all commercial and commercial vehicles will carry one passenger in the front seat and three in the back.

He said buses must carry the required number of passengers per fixed seating to avoid overcrowding and that all keh-kehs will carry two passengers per ride.

COVID-19 is a respiratory global illness caused by a virus which symptoms include fever, coughing, sore throat and shortness of breath.

Meanwhile, the government of Liberia has announced that a second Liberian has been tested positive for the Coronavirus disease. The new case, Johnny Phillips, is a domestic worker in the home of Nathaniel Blama, the suspended head of the Environmental Protection Agency who earlier tested positive for the disease.

Eugene Lenn Nagbe, Minister of Information in a release disclosed that health workers have determined that Phillips was a primary contact of Mr. Blama when he returned to his residence.

Nagbe said the government is still continuing to trace and test several primary and secondary persons who he might have come in contact with.

Mr. Blama was tested positive of the virus of Friday, March13, but was announced by President George M. Weah early Monday morning. The president accused Blama of violating preventive health protocols at the Roberts International Airport (RIA), for reasons not disclosed, and later ordered him suspended indefinitely.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), even though the main way the virus can be spread has not been established, it can be speared by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes.

The WHO said some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) is a pandemic that first originated from china but has continued to spread globally but lately extends to Africa affecting 27 countries.