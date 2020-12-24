More than 40 Baby Mothers Benefit from Jola House Christmas Gifts

While many families struggle to make their families happy this festive season, a non-profit organization, Jola House, has identified with several pregnant women and baby mothers at the Redemption Hospital in New Kru Town, Monrovia and Omega Community in Paynesville.

The organization, on December 23, 2020, gave out several items designed and produced by members of the Jola House. The items distributed include African made bags; African baby blankets, African utility bags, and breast sanitizing towels, among others.

Jola House was established in 2012, but officially began operations in 2013 and has been engaged in training women to contribute to their communities in those various skills they have acquired.

Speaking during a day tour at the Redemption Hospital, the Jola House Project Director, Precious Dabieh Nimely, told the Daily Observer: “We think this is our way of giving back to the community by providing these items that were made by our trainees in various skills.”

According to her, they did not attach much significance to what they thought to give out, but as they began stretching hands, the demand increased that her organization’s members felt challenged.

She, therefore, noted that seeing the need they will have to do more for distribution during the next festive season. “It will also interest you to note that even nurses at the Redemption hospital were requesting for more,” she said.

Jola House is a fashion design business and also a social enterprise that produces African utility bags and other locally made domestic products.

“We have been training less fortunate women because the vision of Jola House is to empower less privileged women and to build their capacities to have self-esteem and values.”

Madam Nimely, who led the team at the Redemption Hospital, disclosed to the nurses that her organization donated items last year and it is a continual process. She lauded the trainees and other members of the organization for the time put in to produce the beautiful African bags. “We decided to honor the African heritage by designing the African lappas,” she told the Daily Observer.

She also recalled that when the training started few years back, they decided to make it a free initiative, but acknowledged that more people were attracted to the program especially the less-privileged women. “So, we decided to attach a very little cost for maintenance and other costs,” Madam Nimely said.

Madam Nimley also said that the income generated from sales is being used to sustain the organization and its members, stressing that the sales have not generated much income to sustain the program.

“It is our passion and our dream to expand not only in one health facility and community. We want to decentralize this training and vision, but the lack of funding is our limitation. We are seeking support from national government, NGOs, and philanthropists because through them our mission and vision will be accomplished and we will make a huge impact on Liberia.”

Josephine Kolleh, a baby Mother who benefited from the Christmas surprise at the Redemption Hospital, also lauded Jola House for the initiative. She also expressed interest in the training program. “I have been looking for this opportunity, thank God for Jola House. I will be a part when the next training program starts.”

Another mother, Janet Freeman, remarked: “I am very impressed to hear that these items were made by my fellow women. It means I can also do the same if not more than them.”