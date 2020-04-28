More Senior Gov’t Officials Contracting COVID-19

GoL’s chief spokesman, Information Minister Eugene Nagbe, quarantined at Military Hospital

Another senior government official, Min. Lenn Eugene Nagbe said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

“I was informed last night by the health authorities that a second run of my specimen came out positive. I am now at the 14 Military Hospital,” he said.

This comes less than 24 hours after three other government officials including, Justice Minister Frank Musa Dean, Deputy Police Director for Administration, Sadatu Reeves and Deputy LDEA Boss Marcus Zeahyoue were all tested positive for the virus.

Minister Nabge also participated in the ECOWAS e-Conference with President George Weah, Foreign Minister, and Economic Advisor, Emmanuel Shaw on April 23, 2020, even though, they were all wearing face mask, excluding the president.

As members of the Joint Security, who are essentially responsible to enforce the social distancing regulations, have become infected by COVID-19, the scourge is dangerously close to the core of Weah Administration.

The officials, all of who are members of the Joint Security Committee, attended a meeting on April 11, where it’s believed that they all contracted the virus.

Liberia has to date recorded 133 confirmed cases, including 25 recoveries and 16 deaths. A total of 33 health workers have so far been confirmed positive for the virus.

So far there has been one confirmed death each, due to COVID-19, among health workers and state security personnel, amid a growing number of confirmed cases in either sector.

Our prayers are with all those on the front lines of this fight and may God guide and save Liberia.