MOPT To Conduct Training for All CIOs

The Ministry of Posts & Telecommunications through the office of the Chief Information Officer (CIO), is expected to conduct training for all CIOs in Government Ministries, Agencies.

According to the Chief CIO officer, Mr. Sekou Kromah, the workshop will focus on Cyber Security Education, Digital Forensics Laboratory, and information on new Information Communications Technology (ICT) initiates (project and programs), website and Chartroom for CIOs.

The CIO Council held a meeting on November 12, 2020 and discussed the upcoming conference on Liberia International Cybersecurity and Cloud conference.

It can be recalled, the Ministry of Posts & Telecommunications in partnership with USAID Digital-Liberia completed the certification of 46 ICT directors trained to manage the ICT sectors of Liberia. The ceremony was held at the Monrovia City hall on Thursday, November 21, 2019, and Minister Cooper W. Kruah Sr. urged the participants of a four months training to think big and become more creative in achieving their goal.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Posts & Telecommunications in partnership with other security apparatus is preparing to launch the Forensic Cybercrime Laboratory. In the forensic Cybercrime Laboratory, the inspection of intrusions of digital material to include audio and other cybercrime evidence obtained from a crime scene will be verified.

The Ministry of Posts & Telecommunications and the Ministry of Justice have already identified a building to be used for the forensic Cybercrime lab at the Police Academy in Paynesville.

However, the Ministry is calling on the ECOWAS Commission in Liberia, the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), UNDP, and other stakeholders to assist in the renovation of the only expected forensic Cybercrime lab as ECOWAS is expected to bring in more than 200,000 USD worth of equipment and help train Liberians who are specialized in Cyber Security.

Recently, a two-person delegation on Cyber Security from West African Response on Security and Fight Against Cyber Crime (OCWAR-C) project paid a short visit to the Minister of Posts & Telecommunications, Cllr. Cooper W Kruah Sr. The ECOWAS delegation represented by, Rabiyatou Bah, Project Coordinator for OCWAR C project and Jacques Houngbo, Cyber Security expert visited the proposed location for the establishment of the Forensic Laboratory and have agreed on the proposed location at the Police Academy where one of the buildings is expected to be used.