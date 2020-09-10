MOPT Expands Postal Windows

The Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications has open two new windows for postal operation in Montserrado County.

A release issued from the Ministry on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, said, “the expansion of the two windows will help ease the cost of transportation for Congo Town community dwellers and its environs.”

The Ministry said one of the windows will be situated at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, while the other Window will be situated at the Temple of Justice on the Capitol Bye-pass.

The newly appointed Deputy Minister for Operation, J. Mike Gonlehtuo, who is overseen the expansion said it is intended for citizens to spend less on transportation to post items to family members, love ones, and friends around the world.

“In other words, citizens living around the Congo Town and Five Forty (540) communities stand to benefit more as well as citizens living around the Capitol Bye-pass” the release added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry is also contemplating revamping all postal offices for effective postal service delivery in the country.